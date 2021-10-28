Want to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? Here’s how to apply for season 4

RuPaul is officially on the hunt for queens for Drag Race season 4!

Do you think you have what it takes to become Britain’s next drag superstar? Well… now you have the opportunity to prove it!

If you think you’re less Ella Vaday and more an Ella Va Winner, have more sass than The Vivienne, or can be a tonic of Ginny Lemon, now’s your chance.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to apply, and what you need to be considered.

Bring on the girls! (Credit: BBC)

How to apply to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4:

First things first, you have to apply via this Google Docs form sent out by the team.

This will require you to give your essential info, Instagram handle, website and drag queen.

You have until November 10th to register your interest.

After that, it’s up to the production team, who will be picking out a select few and calling them to discuss the matter further.

Make sure you’re funny and charming, and the next thing you know you’ll be in the werk room.

Reckon you could join the growing number of sisters on parade? (Credit: World of Wonder)

When is RuPaul filming Drag Race UK season 4?

It’s unclear when season 4 will begin filming the next season – but there’s plenty of Drag Race to fill the gap in the meantime!

As well as the rest of Drag Race UK, Drag Race Canada is currently under way, then there’s the rumoured International All Stars.

Season 14 of the US season won’t be far behind either… meaning there will be a never-ending stream of Drag Queens on parade.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs Thursdays on BBC Three and WOW Presents Plus.

