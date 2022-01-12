Rules of the Game continues on BBC One this week, and viewers have been left wondering where the drama was filmed.

The four-part series delves into the world of a seemingly toxic company called Fly – led by Maxine Peake’s character Sam.

The boss of a sportswear company, she’s forced to confront some uncomfortable truths when a woman is found dead in the office.

But where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Here’s a look at some of the locations used in the drama series.

Maxine Peake stars in the office drama

Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game on BBC One was filmed across the north west of England.

Like many successful series in the past year, the four-part series was filmed in parts of Greater Manchester and the north west.

Previous TV shows filmed in Mancherster include It’s a Sin, Wolfe, Ridley Road, and Peaky Blinders.

Producers have told us that most of the location scenes were filmed in and around the Cheshire market town of Frodsham.

It’s a popular and affluent area in Manchester.

The series also features a scene of the Mersey Estuary and the surrounding area – including wind farms and stunning countryside.

Locations on BBC One – where is the office set?

The fictional sportswear company Fly was filmed in the Fujitsu building at Manchester’s One Central Park.

The offices can be found just off Oldham Road.

Meanwhile, the police station in Rules of the Game was set up in a building within Heath Business Park in Runcorn.

It’s one of the country’s leading business and science parks.

The home of HR Director Maya Benshaw (Rakhee Thakrar) is filmed at a house in Great Sankey, Warrington.

Maya lives on a new-build estate on Wharfedale Close, with her Sphynx cat called Audrey (when she hasn’t gone missing).

Rules of the Game was filmed around Greater Manchester and north west of England

Where was Rules of the Game filmed? Maxine Peake lives nearby!

In an interview about the new series, Manchester-born and bred Maxine Peake revealed she could walk to the film set from her home.

Maxine was born in Westhoughton, Bolton, but now lives in Salford.

Her character’s home was located in Eccles, on Chatsworth Road.

It’s a large tree-lined street filled with impressive, characterful 1930s houses.

The home features white rendering with a stylish dark grey front door, and sits behind black iron gates.

She says: “It’s great being up North because I live in Salford.

“I’m from Bolton originally and then I lived in London for about 12 years and then I came home – I call Salford home.

“My character’s house was a 10 minute walk from where I live, which has never happened to me.

“Polling day was great because I could walk to my local polling centre, went in my wig and cast my vote in my scene off.

“That was a bonus, because a lot of the time you’re away, and after the year we’ve all had, being able to work from home has eased me back into filming after having a bit of a break.”

All episodes of Rules of the Game are currently available on BBC iPlayer. Episode two airs on Wednesday January 12 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

