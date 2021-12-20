Rod Stewart did not impress viewers with his appearance at The Royal Variety Performance on Sunday evening.

The annual event, which was hosted by comedian Alan Carr, featured performances from the likes of Anne Marie, the cast of Matilda and rock icon Rod.

Rod took to the stage in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to belt out one of his hits.

However, viewers were less than impressed with his display.

As a result, many rushed to social media to hit out at Rod’s “awful” vocals.

Rod Stewart left viewers less than impressed during the Royal Variety Performance (Credit: ITV)

Rod Stewart slammed by viewers of the Royal Variety Performance

“No thanks. Got as far as Rod and that’s enough. #RoyalVarietyPerformance,” said one viewer.

Another person tweeted: “That was AWFUL sir!#RoyalVarietyPerformance”.

Rod Stewart should have retired years ago. #RoyalVarietyPerformance pic.twitter.com/nSsr8DQSZT — M I C H A E L (@megamouth_88) December 19, 2021

Can someone please explain to me the appeal of Rod Stewart? 🤷‍♂️ He can't sing for shit, he's got no rhythm, he's just weird looking, and the least said about his leopard print fetish the better. — Frank James Hall (@fha772) December 19, 2021

Rod Stewart performing at the royal hall with an all female much younger band. All white, mainly blonde, all dressed in little leopard dresses- surely we’ve moved past this? Such a shame in these limited slots representing the best of the country #Outdated #RoyalVariety — Faye B (@FayeBradbury) December 19, 2021

Rod Stewart on the #RoyalVarietyPerformance giving me Billy Mack vibes pic.twitter.com/8PS7bC3rJ4 — alice 👑 (@aliceedwards__) December 19, 2021

A third said: “@ITV anyone else just had third party embarrassment watching Rod? Please call it a day Rod, please. #RoyalVarietyPerformance.”

“Rod Stewart….I literally have no words for that performance #RoyalVarietyPerformance,” tweeted a fourth viewer.

A fifth fan ranted: “Can someone please explain to me the appeal of Rod Stewart? He can’t sing for shit, he’s got no rhythm, he’s just weird looking, and the least said about his leopard print fetish the better.”

Rod also failed to impress viewers on the Graham Norton Show last month (Credit: ITV)

“Rod Stewart should have retired years ago. #RoyalVarietyPerformance,” insisted a sixth.

A seventh viewer joked: “Rod Stewart is like a resident of the care home who has volunteered to do karaoke. #RoyalVarietyPerformance”.

“Rod Stewart used to be a gravedigger. Now he sings like he’s digging his own,” joked another.

Sadly for Rod, this isn’t the first time his performance skills have been critiqued by viewers.

The rock legend appeared on the Graham Norton Show last month (November), and fans were equally unimpressed.

At the time, one tweeted: “This Rod Stewart performance on Graham Norton is the worst thing I have seen in quite some time.”

