I’m A Celebrity: Royal family’s reaction to Mike Tindall’s shock behaviour in hilarious fan memes

Mike Tindall became the first member of the royal family to enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle and he’s made waves with his behaviour on the show.

Viewers perhaps expected the 44-year-old to act a bit more royal in the jungle – and have been pleasantly surprised that this hasn’t been the case.

Memes speculating about how the royal family might be reacting to Mike‘s behaviour have been in abundance on Twitter recently. Read on to see some of our favourites.

Mike took part in the Speak Uneasy trial last night (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Mike Tindall do last night?

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Mike take part in ‘Speak Uneasy’, a Bushtucker trial.

Along with Jill Scott, Mike had to drink a variety of disgusting cocktails.

One of the cocktails Mike had to drink contained vomit fruit.

“Fortunately I can’t smell anything through my nose anyway,” Mike told Ant and Dec as they handed him the glass.

Later on in the trial, Mike had to drink a blended pig’s penis.

When asked what it tasted like, Mike said: “Pure pork scratchings if pork scratchings tasted like [bleep].”

Meanwhile, another moment left Ant and Dec in hysterics when Mike had to choose his own cocktail.

One of the ‘mixers’ was “minge-er beer”, and Mike told the hosts: “I’m going to try the [bleep] for sure.”

Mike’s cocktail ended up being “blended sheep’s vagina” with “blended pig’s uterus”.

The former rugby star and Jill put in fantastic performances and walked away with 10 stars.

Viewers are loving Mike on the show and wondered how the royal family would react (Credit: ITV)

Royal Family memes over Mike Tindall

I’m A Celebrity fans are loving how “normal” Mike is being on the show – swearing, rapping, throwing himself into challenges, and opening up about life as a member of the royal family.

However, some viewers don’t think the royals will be happy with Mike. Many have made some hilarious memes speculating on how the royals are reacting to Mike’s exploits on the show.

Here are some of our favourites.

the royal family watching mike say minge on national television #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ieCulMguNs — megs (@hotchnerspubes) November 20, 2022

Imagine mike coming back to the royal family have this 😭😭 #imacelebrity — Beth x (@Betty_mellor_) November 20, 2022

I’m A Celeb memes

The 44-year-old also recently opened up about a time his trousers split in front of Princess Anne, giving her a glimpse of his underwear.

They also loved his rapping skills too – and made even more memes about it.

Zara cheering Mike on when he raps at the royal dinners #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/1m6NkblSZO — Lexi (midnight era) (@djarinknight) November 7, 2022

Charles & Camilla when Mike Tindall raps at the family party #ImACelebrity #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/bIQKrIemJu — MrsS (@mrssowden1) November 7, 2022

Others loved seeing this side of Mike as one person tweeted: “I love that Mike is being normal and swearing like he’s not a royal.”

Another added: “I know Mike is big hard rugby player and all that but it’s still weird hearing a member of the royal family swear.”

A third wrote: “I love that Mike is a member of the royal family and chose the [bleep].”

I love that Mike is being normal and swearing like he’s not a royal #imaceleb — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) November 20, 2022

The most important question though, are the royals voting for Mike to win?

