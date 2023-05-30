Rock duo under fire for ‘entitled’ and ’embarrassing’ behaviour towards crowd at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Royal Blood came under fire for their behaviour at BBC Radio 1‘s Big Weekend on Saturday (May 27).

The rock duo have since been brutally mocked on Twitter, with some calling their behaviour “entitled” and “embarrassing”.

Mike Kerr of Royal Blood (Credit: BBC)

Royal Blood at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

On Saturday, Royal Blood were one of the acts performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

However, the West Sussex-based rock duo – consisting of bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher – didn’t seem too happy with the crowd at the event. The festival usually attracts a pop-orientated audience – something Royal Blood weren’t happy with.

As Royal Blood came to the end of their set, Mike Kerr said: “Well, I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are.

“We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music?” he then continued. Despite cheers being heard, he then said: “Nine people, brilliant.”

Royal Blood clashed with the crowd (Credit: BBC)

What happened next?

Kerr then introduced his bandmate. “This is Ben Thatcher, he plays drums, everybody say hi to Ben, please,” he said.

Later on, he said: “We’re having to clap ourselves because that was so pathetic. Well done, Ben.” Then, turning to the cameraman, he said: “Will you clap for us? You clap? You’re busy. Can you clap? Yes, even he’s clapping.”

He then turned to the crowd and said: “What does that say about you?”

At the end of the set, Kerr threw down his guitar and stormed off stage with his middle fingers raised above his head, directed at the crowd.

Ben could be seen sarcastically gesticulating at the crowd before walking off too.

Royal Blood were slammed (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam Royal Blood at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend

As expected, Royal Blood’s behaviour didn’t go down well with fans, with many taking to Twitter to brutally mock them.

“I’ve liked Royal Blood for a long time, but this was torturously embarrassing to watch. Toe-curling stuff. It’s a festival crowd, not everyone’s there to see you. Especially a Radio 1 curated festival. They knew what they signed up for, & still acted like v entitled & childish,” one fan tweeted.

“Nah idc that stunt Royal Blood pulled was [bleeping] embarrassing sorry there’s a way to be funny doing that but that was just entitled and pure edgelord behaviour,” another said.

“Playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend to a bunch of teenagers who love Lewis Capaldi…..what exactly did they expect? If you don’t want to play the gig, don’t play the gig. They did because they wanted the exposure and the money. Next,” a third wrote.

“I like Royal Blood’s music but this is all a bit pathetic. They sound like entitled posh boys,” another said.

However, some fans leapt to their defence. “State of the responses to this. Royal Blood will be co-headlining at the biggest festival in the world this summer. They deserve the crowd to be giving it a bit. Proper music like this is dying now a days. Kids haven’t got a clue,” one fan said.

Read more: Schofe hits back in shock new statement: ‘Now I no longer work on This Morning I’m free to say this’