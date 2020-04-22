Ross Kemp to host a new show celebrating Britain's heroes amid coronavirus

Ross Kemp will front a new BBC One Daytime show celebrating Britain's heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary maker's latest ITV film On The NHS Frontline saw him visit a hospital during the health crisis.

He's now confirmed a new series as part of the Beeb's plans to keep audiences informed, educated and entertained during lockdown.

Ross Kemp: Britain's Volunteer Army will shine a light on some of the UK's 750,000 volunteers amid the ongoing pandemic.

What has he said?

He said: "It makes me immensely proud to see the British public mobilising in their thousands...

"...to come to the assistance of the vulnerable in our society, and the NHS, in their time of need.

Ross Kemp said he's proud to see people mobilising in their thousands (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"This pandemic has produced all sorts of unlikely heroes and it will be a real privilege to meet some of them and celebrate their selfless work."

An 'uplifting' celebration

In a press release, BBC described the programme as "an uplifting celebration".

It shows "the nation coming together to help one another in a time of uncertainty and fear".

In addition, it said that Ross "gets stuck in and volunteers in his own neighbourhood".

The broadcaster has also announced more factual commissions, including Saving Our Nurses.

It will follow a revolutionary scheme looking to reverse the trend which sees over a third of NHS nurses looking for new roles.

Our Finest Hours, narrated by Sophie Raworth, will look at other moments in history where Britain has come together in a crisis.

HealthCheck UK Live will be returning to the schedule with a mix of surprise guests and expert guidance.

Meanwhile, Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime and Early Peak, spoke about the schedule.

She said: "Viewers look to BBC One Daytime programming to offer reassurance and trustworthy content...

"...which also entertains, especially in times of heightened uncertainty.

"We can bring the nation together through storytelling which has integrity, heart and humanity at its core."

