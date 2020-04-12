Ross Kemp slammed for upcoming NHS coronavirus ward documentary

Former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp is facing a serious backlash after announcing his upcoming NHS documentary.

The actor, 55, told his Twitter followers that he will present a new documentary for ITV.

It will take an inside look at a coronavirus ward in a Milton Keynes NHS hospital.

Ross captioned one of his clips with: "I've just been fitted for PPE and we're about to go into an intensive care unit at Milton Keynes Hospital to witness the incredible efforts of medics treating COVID-19 patients.

Ross Kemp outside the Milton Keynes hospital (Image credit: ITV)

"Please note we won't be depleting the hospital's PPE stock #COVID19 #coronavirus #nhs."

And in another video he says: "My team and I have been embedded in Milton Keynes… to tell the story of COVID-19. To show you, the sacrifices that NHS staff are making on our behalf."

"So Disrespectful"

Despite his reassurance that he and his filming crew aim to be as non-disruptive as possible, many of his fans appear less than thrilled with the concept.

One wrote: "Might be difficult for relatives of end of life patients that can't visit to understand?"

Another commented: "I for one will not be watching this, this is so disrespectful to the patients and their families, we do not need a film crew to tell us how bad this is, media at its worst!"

I’ve just been fitted for PPE and we’re about to go into an intensive care unit at Milton Keynes Hospital to witness the incredible efforts of medics treating Covid 19 patients. Please note we won’t be depleting the hospital’s PPE stock #COVID19 #coronavirus #nhs pic.twitter.com/L20jDvjc8i — Ross Kemp (@RossKemp) April 10, 2020

A further user tweeted: "Not necessary at all... NHS staff do not need this. There is plenty in the media already... disgraceful trying to justify this total NON-essential 'job'."

Yet another user berated the show: "Awful decision to allow a TV show/crew into the hospital in these troubled times.

"If they have PPE, they should donate it as they don't need it! Families are restricted and are not allowed to see their loved ones in their final hours.

"Kemp has gone a lot lower in my estimation."

'Risk assessed' access

Ross Kemp says ITV will replace any PPE gear used (Image credit: ITV)

Clearly conscious of the negative backlash, Ross retweeted a series of reassuring tweets by Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS FT.

One read: "We have agreed to give to @RossKemp and a small crew access to capture the amazing efforts of NHS staff in response to #COVID19

"This access has been risk assessed and agreed in discussion w/@NHSEngland. We believe it's in the public interest to show them how hospitals are preparing."

