Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline viewers furious as presenter visits coronavirus isolation wards despite ban on families

ITV viewers were angry last night watching Ross Kemp visit coronavirus patients in the second part of his documentary series, On the NHS Frontline.

In yesterday's (Thursday, April 30) instalment, the TV hardman returned to Milton Keynes University Hospital as doctors and nurses prepared for the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some viewers praised the show for highlighting the struggle Britain's keyworkers are facing as the death toll from the flu-like bug continues to climb.

Ross Kemp returned to Milton Keynes University Hospital (Credit: ITV)

"I want to find out if our NHS heroes are winning or losing the battle against the virus that is still killing hundreds of us every day," Ross explained at the beginning of the programme.

What happened in episode two?

During one powerful scene, he was asked to read a letter to an elderly man in an isolation ward. He said he felt "overwhelmed" at being asked to help out.

One member of staff at the hospital told Ross, as she fought through tears: "I can't imagine being in that position and not seeing my loved ones. I can't, so this means a lot."

Staff asked him to read a letter to an elderly cancer patient (Credit: ITV)

The patient, who was in for cancer treatment, couldn't have any members of his family in to visit.

Ross managed to remain composed as he sat across the room and read the heart-wrenching letter, which the patients' great granddaughter had written.

Some took issue with him entering despite the ban on families.

Viewers took issue with Ross visiting patients in isolation wards despite a ban on families entering (Credit: ITV)

One angry viewer tweeted: "I'm so infuriated at the @RossKemp documentary! Interviewing nurses who can't see family and reading the letter to that man from his great grandchildren! How can he go see them when they can't even see their own family?! Boils my blood #RossKemp #onthefrontline #itv @ITV #coronavirus."

I'm so infuriated.

Another wrote: "I'm sorry, what? Ross Kemp can go into the ward and read the grandchild's letter out, when the actual family members are not allowed? #RossKemp @ITV."

"Exactly," agreed another Twitter user.

But someone else pointed out that Ross would have needed permission from the patient himself, which surely made it okay.

They tweeted: "He would have need permission so no doubt he got it."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Other considered the documentary essential viewing during lockdown.

"Say what you want about #RossKemp being in hospital," argued one. "People need to see the impact of COVID-19 on not just the victims, the staff too."

Praise from some viewers

"Whether you agree with the #RossKemp documentaries or not, one thing that is for certain is that people need to see this," said another.

"Watching @RossKemp on #RossKemp #onthenhsfrontline. Working in a care home myself, I'm In absolute tears watching #staysafe," someone else said.

Another great insight into the amazing work the @NHSuk are doing to battle #Covid_19 on #RossKemp tonight on #ITV," said another.

- Ross Kemp: On the NHS Frontline is available to watch now on ITV Hub

