Ross Kemp urged to ‘be safe and careful’ as he makes career announcement to fans

Fans have urged Ross Kemp to “be safe and careful” after the actor and TV presenter took to Instagram to announce a new series.

Ross has announced a new documentary series (Credit: Cover Images)

Ross Kemp new series

He shared in an Instagram video recently that he was in Colombia filming his new Channel 5 documentary, Ross Kemp: 72 Hours In. In the documentary, he’ll look at what it’s like to be incarcerated alongside some of the world’s toughest prisoners. He’ll be on the “frontline of law enforcement’s fight against gangs, ruthless killers and organised crime”.

Among the places he’ll visit are prisons in South America and South East Asia.

Filming in La Picota Prison

Ross said in the video: “Behind me is La Picota Prison and that was where I was all day yesterday. That is where I’m going to be all day today. I just hope they let me out at the end of the day. So, that is what I’m doing right now.”

And fans were quick to share their excitement for the upcoming series – as well as urging him to stay safe. One follower said: “Another amazing documentary to look forward to. Enjoy making Ross,” while another said: “Love your documentaries, such an eye-opener around the world.”

Another said: “Keep safe, Ross. You’re too important to suffer some sort of ill fate but we’re very lucky that you do it so that we learn about that aspect of the world.” Meanwhile, one simply urged him to “Go careful.”

Another wrote: “Stay safe.”

In addition, someone else added: “Stay safe, buddy.”

Ross “going even further than before” with new series

Ross said about the upcoming documentaries: “I’ve been to some of the toughest prisons in the UK and all around the world. I thought I’d experienced it all, and taken every adventure, but this time we’re going even further than before.

“I’m looking forward to my first documentary series with Channel 5 and taking you all on this journey with me.”

Ross, pictured here in Haiti, has become known for his hard-hitting documentaries (Credit: Ross Kemp Extreme World/YouTube)

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor for Unscripted at Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our working relationship with Ross, who is no stranger to immersing himself in some of the world’s most dangerous environments. This series will see him push himself further than ever before and experience raw, visceral reactions when coming face-to-face with some of the world’s most dangerous criminals locked up in extraordinary prisons.”

