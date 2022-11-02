Sheridan Smith plays addict in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky: First look

Sheridan Smith fans have something to celebrate as she’ll be back on our screens very soon in the new Sky comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

And here’s a first look at her new character, along with a trailer.

The Starstruck judge stars as Rosie Molloy, who is addicted to everything from alcohol to Adderall.

But, after a sobering experience, she decides to give it all up. Yes, all of it at once!

So, when’s the start date and how many episodes are there? We’ve got your answers here!

Here’s everything you need to know about Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky Comedy…

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything starts this December (Credit: Sky)

What is Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything about?

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything follows the story of a woman who is addicted to everything – smoking, alcohol, chocolate, Xanax, caffeine…

You name it, she’s addicted to it.

But, after an embarrassing incident at her brother’s wedding where she ends up in the hospital, she has an epiphany which makes her realise she has to give up everything.

Viewers see Rosie trying to face her addictions, as well as caring for her ill father and the possibility of losing her job.

Unsurprisingly, she is pushed to breaking point.

She struggles with the realisation that, if she really gives up everything, will she still be Rosie?

Sheridan Smith stars in Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

Sheridan Smith plays the titular character in the Sky Comedy series Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

She shares this about Rosie: “Her character is one of the funniest characters I’ve ever played to be honest.

“Rosie is single, she’s got a great family, is very much a career girl, she’s just been promoted at work and she seems to have it all.

“But, at the same time, she does not have it all.

“She’s a very complex character because she is suffering the illness of addiction.

“She’s got a huge heart, though, but she has the illness and gets addicted to everything.”

The imperfect heroine reminds us of Fleabag – we can’t wait to watch!

Ardal O’Hanlon joins the cast alongside Sheridan Smith (Credit: Sky)

Who is in the cast alongside Sheridan Smith?

The wonderful Sheridan Smith, who recently starred in the drama The Teacher, leads the cast as Rosie Molloy.

Father Ted actor Ardal O’Hanlon joins the cast as Rosie’s dad Conall.

Fellow Father Ted actress Pauline McLynn – aka Mrs Doyle – also joins the cast as Rosie’s mum Win.

Lewis Reeves, who you might recognise as DC Jake Collier from Unforgotten, stars as Rosie’s brother Joey.

River City actress Leah McRae portrays Rosie’s friend (and enabler) Monica.

Timewasters star Oliver Wellington plays Rosie’s flatmate and friend Rico.

Meanwhile, Adelle Leonce from A Discovery of Witches also stars, as does Family Affairs actor Martin Delaney.

How many episodes are there?

There are six episodes of Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky Comedy.

Each episode is half an hour long.

That’s three hours of addictive TV right there!

Will you be watching Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything? (Credit: Sky)

Is there a start date for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything?

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything will launch on Sky Comedy and NOW on Wednesday December 07 2022.

We don’t have the exact timings on when it will air – but we’ll let you know when we do!

Watch this space…

Is there a trailer for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything?

Sky has released the first look trailer at Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything – and you can watch it below.

We see the fallout from Rosie’s brother’s wedding as she decides to give up everything.

As her father says: “Therapy – for people who have nobody to go for a pint with!”

It’s hilarious, and we think you’re going to love it!

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything launches on Sky Comedy and NOW on Wednesday December 07 2022.

