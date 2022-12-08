Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything: Ardal O’Hanlon appearance baffles viewers

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything is delighting fans after its launch – but many are confused by Sheridan Smith and Ardal O’Hanlon starring together in the Sky comedy drama.

Lots of fans have pointed out that Ardal O’Hanlon – and Pauline McLynn – are too young to play Sheridan’s parents!

But what is the age gap between the actors?

Read on to find out – plus what else viewers are saying about Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything!

What is the age gap between Sheridan Smith and Ardal O’Hanlon?

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything follows Rosie after an embarrassing moment at her brother’s wedding which leads her to give up, well, everything.

In the show, Sheridan Smith‘s character’s parents are played by Ardal O’Hanlon and Pauline McLynn (who previously worked together in Father Ted!).

But fans have pointed out that Ardal and Pauline don’t seem old enough to play Sheridan Smith’s parents!.

One viewer tweeted: “Sheridan Smith low-key looks the same age as her parent’s characters in #RosieMolloyGivesUpEverything.

“Did they have her at 12 or…?”

So what is the age gap between Sheridan Smith and Ardal O’Hanlon and Pauline McLynn who play her parents?

Sheridan Smith is currently 41 years old, which makes her just 16 years younger than Ardal O’Hanlon, 57, who plays her father Conall.

Pauline McLynn, who plays Rosie’s mother Win, is 60, so that makes her 19 years older than Sheridan Smith.

So, while that is young, it’s enough of an age gap for them to be parents!

Praise for Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

Other than complaints about the age gap, fans are full of love for the Sky Comedy series which is penned by Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps writer Susan Nickson.

One fan said: “Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything does a really great job of examining addiction. Really good watch and Sheridan Smith is brilliant.”

Lots of other fans can’t stop talking about one scene where Rosie downs an entire bottle of wine.

This fan tweeted: “#RosieMolloyGivesUpEverything when @Sheridansmith1 downs the bottle of wine!!

“Loving this new show already.”

Another shared “THAT was a big sip!”

Sheridan said of filming the scene: “It was only meant to be a small amount of pretend wine in the bottle but on this particular take the bottle had been set incorrectly.

“They had set it as a full bottle of wine.

“The scene started and I think the production team thought I was going to say, ‘Cut I can’t drink all that.’

“Anyway, I didn’t. They all had to wait for ages as I decked this whole bottle of pretend wine in one take.

“When I finished, I had to deliver the line “I’m good thanks!” all bloated like a balloon. Well, I could hardly breathe after downing it all.”

Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything continues on Wednesday December 14 at 10pm on Sky Comedy. All episodes are available to binge on NOW.

