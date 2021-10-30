Programme Name: Holby City - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 32) - Picture Shows: Jac Naylor (ROSIE MARCEL) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Screengrab
TV

Holby City fave Rosie Marcel for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!?

She wouldn't need any persuading

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

ITV Autumn entertainment staple I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is just weeks away from starting and top TV actress Rosie Marcel is desperate to take part in the show.

Holby City favourite Rosie Marcel has spoken of how much she would love to get involved.

The Jac Naylor star previously revealed to the Loose Women panel that she’d even had talks with show bosses about joining the line-up.

“I’ve had a couple of meetings,” she revealed.

“I have spoken to them, it is something I would love to do actually. I think for me it would be an amazing challenge.”

But 2018’s series came and went and there was no Rosie.

It seems the actress isn’t giving up though and threw her hat into the ring again for a stint eating kangaroo testicles.

‘Kill to do it!’

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine in 2019, Rosie said: “I’m always tipped to be doing it and I think, ‘Ooh, that’s exciting!’

“I know it sounds ridiculous, because I’m one of those people who’s had a lot of challenges in life – health-wise and family wise – but I do like to test myself.

“I haven’t had a drink for 19 months and that was pretty fricking tough – and now, for some reason, I want to put myself through the jungle.

“I’d kill to do it!”

Sadly, she didn’t appear in 2019, or 2020. Are you not hearing this, I’m A Celebrity bosses? You don’t get much more eager than that! Sign her up!

Would you like to see Rosie Marcel in the I’m A Celebrity jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

