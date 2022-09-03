Rosie Jones is known for her hilarious stand-up comedy – and she certainly doesn’t let her disability get in her way.

Earlier this year, the TV star – who’s on The Big Breakfast today (September 3) – played the role of Paula in BBC One’s Casualty.

And she reflected at the time that the heartbreaking storyline made her think about motherhood herself.

So what are Rosie‘ thoughts on having children and what is her disability?

Here’s what we know.

Comedian Rosie Jones confessed she’s considering having children (Credit: ITV)

Rosie Jones on having children

Talking to Metro, Rosie opened up about playing the role of Paula in Casualty and how it has made her think about motherhood.

In the hit BBC One show, Rosie’s character Paula attempted to show social services she’d turned her life around after she found out she was pregnant.

However, it wasn’t enough, as social services made the decision they would remove her baby at birth.

Eventually, the court let the baby return to Paula’s care and the pair left to start a new life together.

Since playing the role, Rosie confessed that she’s certainly considering the possibility of having babies.

She said: “I’m 31, a lot of my friends are having babies and it is certainly something I’m considering. I’m aware that CP will make it difficult, but luckily I’m gay! I’m like ‘fine my partner can deal with it!’.”

But Rosie worries that Paula’s storyline could ring true for her if she ever has kids.

“But for sure, it’s been very emotional because something like this isn’t out the realms of possibilities to happen to me, especially if I were a single mother. I feel like there is a stigma between disability and motherhood.”

Rosie Jones opened up about her disability (Credit: ITV)

What is Rosie Jones’ disability?

Rosie Jones has ataxic cerebral palsy, a brain condition which affects the cerebellum.

The cerebellum is responsible for bodily coordination, and therefore, those living with the condition have difficulty coordinating their arms, legs and torso.

It can also cause speech impediments.

The comedian is often making jokes about her disability in her stand-up performances.

“As you can tell by my voice, I’m Northern,” is just one of her many jokes that Rosie makes, as her speech is slower compared to most.

However, Rosie confessed on This Morning, that she tells jokes about her disability as a “coping mechanism” as she receives “abuse and ableism every day”.

She said: “I’m always the first person to tell a joke, and in hindsight, that’s a coping mechanism for people to see past my disability.

“But the reality is I do receive abuse and ableism every day. We’re in 2022. When I say the word ableism, a lot of people go, ‘what’s that?’.”

Catch Rosie on The Big Breakfast today (September 3) at 10am on Channel 4.

