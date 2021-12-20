Rose Ayling-Ellis is well-known for her role in EastEnders as Frankie Lewis and as the 2021 winner of Strictly Come Dancing, but when did she appear in BBC medical drama Casualty?

When did Rose Ayling-Ellis appear in Casualty? Who did she play?

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Read more: 5 things we’ll miss now that Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has come to an end

Rose appeared in Casualty episode which aired on October 7, 2017.

She played deaf character, Bianca Sinclair.

Rose’s storyline in Casualty

The episode focused on Bianca, who was deaf and lived with her mother Jude, played by actress Deborah Cornelius.

At the beginning of the episode, Jude wanted Bianca to wear her cochlear implant processor, however Bianca was wanting to use sign language.

After sneaking out to a party to be with friends, who are also a part of the deaf community, Jude managed to track her down and wanted her to put her processor back on.

Rose played 15-year-old Bianca (Credit: BBC)

But Bianca was upset and ran out of the party and ended up being hit by a van.

Bianca was taken to hospital and Ethan wanted Jude to explain what was going on to the teenager, but as she was unable to sign, she couldn’t.

Jude wanted Bianca to have her implant back on but Connie explained it may have been damaged in the accident.

Unable to get an interpreter, Noel, who understood some British Sign Language, helped Bianca and her mother communicate.

Struggling to communicate

Later Bianca’s friend Jack turned up to the hospital to help with communication. Although Jack wasn’t deaf, he explained his parents were, so he knew sign language.

Jack and Jude got into an argument as he argued she shouldn’t have had the cochlear implant surgery done on Bianca when she was younger and should have let Bianca decide what she wanted.

He was also furious at Jude for not wanting to learn sign language.

Later Jack approached Jude and told her it wasn’t Bianca who needed to change.

Bianca was hit by a van (Credit: BBC)

Read more: The Girl Before on BBC One: Who’s in the cast opposite EastEnders stars Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy?

As Bianca and Jude continued to struggle to communicate, Jack stepped back in to help and explained that Bianca was trying to say that “sign language is our music, we dance with our hands, we dance when your music stops”.

It was later revealed Bianca would be weaned off the breathing mask and Connie explained the quote to Jude.

Connie said that the needs of Bianca must come first and it became clear Jude had started to listen to what others were telling her.

Later Jude began signing to her daughter showing she was starting to make an effort to learn sign language.

Want more spoilers from Casualty? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Casualty spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Casualty airs on Saturday evenings on BBC1.

Did you see Rose in Casualty? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.