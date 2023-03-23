Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis thrill fans with ‘heartwarming’ reunion

Giovanni Pernice’s new BBC travel show dropped on Tuesday (March 21) and fans were thrilled when another Strictly star, former winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, made an appearance.

Giovanni and Rose won the nation’s hearts when they were partnered together and won Strictly in 2021.

Now, two years after they took home the glitterball trophy, viewers went wild when they saw the pair enjoy a sweet reunion on Giovanni’s new show.

Rose Ayling-Ellis joined Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke on their new show Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures In Sicily (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice reunites with Rose Ayling-Ellis in his new BBC series

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily aired on BBC One on Tuesday night.

The three-part series sees professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke take a road trip around Giovanni’s native Sicily to explore the local sights and cuisine.

But it was the pair’s “very special guest” that caught everyone’s attention.

Rose Ayling-Ellis stole the show as she flew in by helicopter and reunited with her former Strictly partner Giovanni.

In the teaser for next week’s episode, Rose is seen giving Giovanni a hug before the trio headed back to the helicopter for a tour around Sicily.

Fans were thrilled to see Giovanni and Rose reunite on his new show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were delighted by Giovanni and Rose’s reunion

The pair’s brief moment together was enough to set fans off and many rushed to iPlayer to watch the next episode, which features Rose.

Their next stop was Twitter to share their excitement.

Delighted by the reunion, one wrote: “Oh how I’ve missed Rose and Giovanni. Love their friendship.”

Another ecstatic fan tweeted: “Giovanni and Anton are amazing together and Rose makes it that extra bit special. We need more of this!!”

A third wrote: “Watched a little bit of episode two where Rose arrives. It’s heartwarming. They seem so close and Gio was so happy to see her.”

A fourth then added: “I’ve just finished all three episodes of #AdventuresInSicily and let me say, Rose, Gio and Anton are a dynamic trio. Give them their own show pronto.”

Another also stated: “Gio and Rose are one of my favourite partnerships. I love their friendship #AdventuresInSicily.”

“Watched all three episodes of #AdventuresInSicily. It was brilliant!” said another.

“You and Anton are hilarious and having Rose there was perfect! So glad you got the chance to do this and share the special experience with your family and the people that mean a lot to you.”

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily continues Tuesday (March 28) at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are currently on iPlayer.

