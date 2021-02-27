House Of Games featured Ronni Ancona this week and the star attracted the ire of viewers who branded her the ‘most annoying guest ever’.

However, others really enjoyed having her on their screens throughout the week.

The 54-year-old comedian and Last Tango In Halifax actress appeared on the Richard Osman gameshow alongside Colin Murray, Sally Phillips and Nathan Caton.

But her appearances did not go down well with some BBC viewers.

Ronni annoyed some viewers on the show (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Ronni Ancona on House Of Games?

The show started when Ronni said to host Richard: “I’ve had a dismal week, darling.”

Richard asked if her poor performances across the week affected her friendship with Sally.

“I’m really pleased for her,” she mock-cried.

However, in her attempt to claw her way back up the leaderboard, viewers noticed that she took too long to answer questions – and claimed she was “whiny” when she did answer the questions.

Ronni joined Colin, Nathan and Sally on House Of Games (Credit: BBC)

What did Ronni say?

Throughout last night’s episode, Ronni sounded exasperated at the end of each question.

When she answered a question incorrectly again towards the end of the show, she said: “Ooooh no. I’ve lost all my points.

“I had so few.”

She finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with only nine points, with Colin edging out Sally to win the week’s competition.

Anyone in my Twittersphere watch #HouseofGames

Ronin Ancona has to be the most annoying guest ever. It's all about her and she's "too intellectual" for quizzes. — Central 163 (@JackJDees) February 26, 2021

I had to turn off as Ronni was doing my head in! Never realised she was SO irritating! Who won the week? #houseofgames — David Wilding (@DavidWilding271) February 26, 2021

First time I’ve had to mute the tv during #houseofgames pic.twitter.com/a5HCQ5WhfV — Jon Booth (@JonBooth_74) February 26, 2021

Ronni Ancona came across as very whiny and annoying but I suspect hides a massive insecurity. Just be in it for the fun of it- no-one judges you of you score zero!! — Martina J (@Martinaj70) February 26, 2021

Please never have Ronni Ancona on again, she grumbled, she sulked, took too long to answer after premature buzzing on multiple occasions and generally sought attention in a most annoying fashion. — Prof Onomatopoeia (@wapping_residen) February 27, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their annoyance.

One wrote: “Anyone in my Twittersphere watch #HouseofGames.

“Ronni Ancona has to be the most annoying guest ever. It’s all about her and she’s ‘too intellectual’ for quizzes.”

Another said: “First time I’ve had to mute the TV during #HouseOfGames.”

A third commented: “Please never have Ronni Ancona on again, she grumbled, she sulked, took too long to answer after premature buzzing on multiple occasions and generally sought attention in a most annoying fashion.”

Some loved having her on though, calling her “entertaining” to watch.

I know she didn't win, but I've most enjoyed Ronni Ancona on #HouseOfGames — Vintage C (@retrospectacle1) February 26, 2021

@RonniAncona #houseofgames its not the winning, its the taking part Ronni, and you may not of won but you played your part in a very entertaining week of house of games, loved it you were great 👏👏 — Dave Mills (@Davyboymills) February 26, 2021

