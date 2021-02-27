Ronni Ancona was branded as the worst guest ever on House Of Games
Ronni Ancona on House Of Games: Viewers divided over celebrity guest as some find her ‘annoying’

Ronni wasn't a hit with all viewers

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

House Of Games featured Ronni Ancona this week and the star attracted the ire of viewers who branded her the ‘most annoying guest ever’.

However, others really enjoyed having her on their screens throughout the week.

The 54-year-old comedian and Last Tango In Halifax actress appeared on the Richard Osman gameshow alongside Colin Murray, Sally Phillips and Nathan Caton.

But her appearances did not go down well with some BBC viewers.

Ronni annoyed some viewers on the show (Credit: BBC)

What happened to Ronni Ancona on House Of Games?

The show started when Ronni said to host Richard: “I’ve had a dismal week, darling.”

Richard asked if her poor performances across the week affected her friendship with Sally.

“I’m really pleased for her,” she mock-cried.

Read more: Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance: Game show contestants slammed by fans

However, in her attempt to claw her way back up the leaderboard, viewers noticed that she took too long to answer questions – and claimed she was “whiny” when she did answer the questions.

Ronni joined Colin, Nathan and Sally on House Of Games (Credit: BBC)

What did Ronni say?

Throughout last night’s episode, Ronni sounded exasperated at the end of each question.

When she answered a question incorrectly again towards the end of the show, she said: “Ooooh no. I’ve lost all my points.

“I had so few.”

She finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with only nine points, with Colin edging out Sally to win the week’s competition.

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to register their annoyance.

One wrote: “Anyone in my Twittersphere watch #HouseofGames.

“Ronni Ancona has to be the most annoying guest ever. It’s all about her and she’s ‘too intellectual’ for quizzes.”

Read more: The Chase: Jenny Ryan tells contestant Melanie to ‘be patient’ as she ‘breaks the rules’

Another said: “First time I’ve had to mute the TV during #HouseOfGames.”

A third commented: “Please never have Ronni Ancona on again, she grumbled, she sulked, took too long to answer after premature buzzing on multiple occasions and generally sought attention in a most annoying fashion.”

ED! contacted the show for comment.

Some loved having her on though, calling her “entertaining” to watch.

