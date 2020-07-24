The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 24th July 2020
TV

Ronan Keating's earring distracts This Morning viewers

He performed classic hit Life Is A Rollercoaster

By Carena Crawford
Ronan Keating's earring distracted This Morning viewers today (Friday, July 24) during his live performance.

The pop sensation was on the show to promote his new album Twenty Twenty, which celebrates his 2o years as a solo artist.

It features some new tracks as well as reworked classics, such as his huge hit Life Is A Rollercoaster, which went to No.1 20 years ago today.

Ronan Keating's earring distracts This Morning viewers

Ronan Keating's earring distracted fans (Credit: ITV)

Has Ronan got an earring on?

As Ronan chatted to Friday hosts Rochelle Humes and Ore Oduba about his album before launching into a performance of Life Is A Rollercoaster, some watching at home were more interested in his appearance.

Most notably, his earring, which was dangling from his left lobe.

Ronan Keating's 'new' song

Ronan can still belt out a tune 20 years later (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Despite Ronan's claims it was an up-to-date version of Life Is A Rollercoaster, many fans complained it sounded exactly the same.

The reworked track now contains a backing beat.

Alison and Josie are the highlights!

Viewers were treated to Josie back on the rollercoaster (Credit: ITV)

Fans did love the fact the show put images of Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson on rollercoasters over the top of the performance.

Ronan Keating's new baby

At the start of lockdown, Ronan's wife, Storm, gave birth to their daughter Coco.

As Ore quizzed him on how he looks so good, Ronan said: "I'm a happy man, I think that says a lot for you as a person."

Speaking of Coco's arrival, Ronan said: "Coco came into our life at the end of March, four days after lockdown kicked in and she's just been a bright shining light through all this. You've got to look at the positives.

"Storm's doing great, she's watching at home.

"This morning was the first morning I wasn't there to actually see Coco wake up. How lucky have I been to be there the last three and a half months?"

As well as the new album, Ronan is going on tour again in January and admitted he's looking forward to being back on stage.

"This is why I got into Boyzone 27 years ago was to be a singer and perform, so I'm looking forward to getting back performing again."

