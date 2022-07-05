Ronan Keating admits concern for son Jack after watching him on Love Island

Ronan Keating opened up on The One Show about his concern for his son Jack on Love Island.

The Boyzone star’s son Jack was among the new boys who entered the second ITV2 villa over the weekend.

Ronan shares Jack with his first wife, Yvonne Connolly.

The singer made an appearance on The One Show on Monday (July 4) where he shared his feelings about his son’s latest career move.

Speaking about how it felt watching his son on the dating series for the first time, Ronan said: “I’m a mess, an absolute mess.”

“I wish him the best. I hope he does okay,” said Ronan. “He’s got such a big heart and he’s a real softy so I’m just worried about him in there with all those other guys.”

When asked if he had tried to push Jack into not doing the show, Ronan continued: “You know the kids today. They don’t listen to us even if we did try and talk them out of it.”

Meanwhile, Ronan went on to reveal he was left stunned by a comment Jack made on the show.

While chatting to his fellow islanders, Jack suggested that his dad has retired.

Thankfully for Ronan’s fans, he’s now confirmed that’s definitely not the case, despite what his son said.

Ronan Keating’s son appeared in Love Island’s Casa Amor this week (Credit: ITV)

He said: “He did drop the line that I was retired, that I was shocked about!

“I nearly fell off my chair! What? I’m doing The One Show next week, I’m in York tonight! No, I’m definitely not retired!”

Jack Keating’s mother breaks silence

Elsewhere, ahead of Jack’s appearance on the ITV show, his mum Yvonne took to Instagram.

She said: “While Jack might not have been at the forefront of the action on Monday’s edition of the reality show, there were sparks flying as the new girls made their moves on the boys in the original villa.

“Thank you so much for all your comments. All positive (can’t say the same for other platforms). So many people wishing Jack well and rooting for him. It means so much. My heart.”

