Romeo & Duet came under fire from ITV viewers last night (May 21), with many making the same comment about Oti Mabuse‘s dating show.

With two more weeks of the first series of the show to go, ITV is yet to announce whether or not there will be a second series.

And it seems viewers have already made their minds up about the show’s future.

Some have commented that the only good thing about Romeo & Duet is Oti (Credit: ITV)

Romeo & Duet viewers complain to ITV

The ITV dating show has been widely slammed on social media, with many commenting that the lovely Oti is the “only good thing” about the show.

And it seems they’ve made up their minds when it comes to a potential series two…

“Please don’t make another series of this, ever!” said another.

“Please never!” another replied.

“I’m sorry but what a crock, please don’t waste anymore money on a second series, it’s really not worth it,” said a third.

“This show is just terrible. Not for a Saturday nights,” said another.

“When @ITV won’t #SaveNeighbours but will commission this shite #RomeoAndDuet,” said another, bringing the Aussie soap into the equation.

“Anyone else find that a totally embarrassing show or am I getting old? “Don’t bring it back,” another declared.

The dating show is one of a handful of projects Oti is working on post-Strictly (Credit: ITV)

However, there were some fans of the series on social media… for all the wrong reasons.

“Romeo & Duet needs a second series – Twitter comes together for it,” they said, commenting on all the moans taking place on the hashtag.

Ahead of the show last night (May 21), Oti posted a plea to her fans on Instagram.

She shared a picture of herself looking glam in green.

Oti pleaded: “I loved making this show so much, it would mean a lot to me if you watched it.”

“What a great show. Brilliant Oti,” said one fan.

“Loving the show,” said another.

Of course, Oti stepped down from her role as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing after the last series.

She has since moved to ITV, taking on roles on Dancing on Ice and Romeo & Duet.

