Rolling In It viewers all have the same complaint about Stephen Mulhern after last night’s show

Rolling In It host Stephen Mulhern has come under fire from some viewers of the ITV show on social media.

The popular gameshow host, 44, has amassed legions of fans over the years from his telly appearances.

These include hosting roles on Britain’s Got More Talent, Catchphrase and In for a Penny.

However, some of those watching Rolling In It last night (Saturday August 21) were not convinced by one aspect of his presenting.

Some viewers compared Stephen to Bradley Walsh (Credit: ITV Hub)

How long has Stephen Mulhern presented Rolling In It?

Stephen is the original and only host of the ITV gameshow, which began last summer.

ITV is currently airing a second series of the Saturday night show which is based on an arcade game set up.

The show features contestants teaming up with celebrities to answer questions which determines whether they play or pass rolling a coin down a conveyor belt.

There’s also an app meaning viewers can play themselves, too.

Which celebrities were playing along last night?

The most recent episode featured stars from some of Britain’s favourite soaps.

Simon Gregson of Coronation Street fame, Lisa Riley from Emmerdale and Richard Blackwood – formerly of EastEnders, now in Hollyoaks – all took part.

Simon Gregson teamed up with contestant Lisa on Rolling In It (Credit: ITV Hub)

Stephen Mulhern on Rolling In It

According to some fans, Stephen is prone to reading out questions ‘too slowly’.

This led to comparisons between him and Bradley Walsh, host of The Chase.

Stephen would never survive The Chase with how slow he asks them!

Several people reckoned Bradley is much swifter at reading out what is front of him, especially in the final round.

How did viewers react?

One Twitter user asked Stephen: “@StephenMulhern I love you but can you not read those questions a bit quicker please?! #RollingInIt.”

Another reflected: “They were tricky end questions this week! Stephen would never survive [on] The Chase with how slow he asks them! #RollingInIt.”

“Too slow asking questions at the end, @BradleyWalsh would be a lot quicker,” moaned someone else.

Another person echoed that thought: “I think Stephen reads the questions far to slow at the end, he’s no Brad #RollingInIt.”

However, others loved Stephen on the show.

One said, “Love this show,” while another added, “Catching up on some episodes of rolling in it with @StephenMulhern, the game is brutal & hilarious, absolutely love it.”

Rolling In It next airs on ITV on Saturday August 28, at 6.30pm.

