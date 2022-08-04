Rolf Harris and his crimes will be the subject of an upcoming ITV documentary that will air on ITVX.

The convicted paedophile, 92, was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault in 2014.

He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison and released in May 2017.

An ITV executive announced the two-part doc will examine how the Australian former TV personality allegedly abused victims “in plain sight”.

Rolf Harris presented Rolf’s Cartoon Club on CITV in the late 1980s and early 1990s (Credit: YouTube)

Rolf Harris to become subject of ITV documentary

The documentary, made by production company Optomen, will include contributions from Harris’ victims.

Police officers who investigated him and TV colleagues who worked alongside him will also feature.

According to a press release, the documentary will tell the story of how his assaults reportedly became increasingly serious throughout his television career.

Harris had top 10 hits with Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport, Jake the Peg and Two Little Boys in the 1960s.

He then went on to TV fame in the likes of Rolf’s Cartoon Club and Animal Hospital.

Rolf Harris arrives home after a jury failed to reach a verdict on indecent assault charges in May 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, the documentaries will also explore Harris’ alleged remorseless attitude in court.

It will also look at why his wife and daughter’s decided to stand by him.

Additionally it will also ponder the nature of historical child abuse – and if he would have been uncovered if Operation Yewtree hadn’t happened following the death of Jimmy Savile.

Kate Teckman, commissioner and head of development for factual entertainment, said: “There are few stories as shocking as Rolf Harris.

“These films give a voice to Harris’ accusers. And they will reveal just how the seemingly wholesome ‘national treasure’ was able to molest and abuse his victims in plain sight.”

