Rolf Harris’ former promoter Chris ‘Bear’ Brosnan claims TV star joked about sex with 14-year-old schoolgirls

A disturbing new interview with Rolf Harris‘ former promoter has given an unpleasant insight into the TV star’s sick desires, claiming he joked about having sex with teenagers.

Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight streams on ITVX from Thursday, May 18, 2023. It’s a chilling exposé of the convicted paedophile and his crimes. And it’s not for the faint-hearted.

In the two-part documentary, Karen Gardner describes the moment the TV star allegedly ‘abused her’ when she was 16 and he was 48.

Meanwhile, the ITVX doc reveals how Rolf groomed and abused his daughter Bindi’s best friend for years, telling her: “It’s our little secret.”

Chris Brosnan, known to Rolf Harris as Bear, appears in Hiding in Plain Sight (Credit: ITVX)

Rolf Harris’ former promoter Chris ‘Bear’ Brosnan speaks out about sex with teenagers

Rolf Harris’ former promoter Chris Brosnan has spoken out about the TV star in the new documentary Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight.

Chris, known to the TV star as Bear, describes several sickening conversations he had with the children’s entertainer. They include one where Rolf blurted out a profanity about two schoolgirls.

In new footage from the ITVX documentary, Chris says: “I remember I was driving Rolf back from the BBC, and there were two schoolgirls in uniform walking along. I’m driving the car and Rolf out of the blue just says, Jesus, couldn’t you just [bleep] the pair of them?

“And when he said it, I mean, I’m driving along, and it was shocking to hear him say it. I looked at him. I said ‘what?’ And he said, well, just look at them. Aren’t they just [bleeping] lovely?”

Recalling the uncomfortable conversation, Chris continues: “I’m driving a car, and Rolf’s looking out of the window thinking about [bleeping] two 14-year-old little girls. The impact of that for me was, that not only was I furious, but I fully expressed the anger that I felt.

“I pulled the car over. I said: ‘I can’t [bleeping] believe that you’ve just said what you’ve said’. And he immediately went into, ‘I’m so sorry Bear, I shouldn’t have said that in front of you’.”

Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight streams from Thursday, May 18, 2023 (Credit: ITVX/Rainer Binder/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Rumours starting swirling about Rolf Harris and abuse

Chris ‘Bear’ Brosnan worked from Rolf’s house. He eventually became aware of rumours of an inappropriate relationship between his employer and a close friend of his daughter.

Rolf’s promoter Chris discovered that the ‘relationship’ between the TV star and his daughter Bindi’s best friend had “caused a rift in the family”.

He says: “I actually took it up with Rolf. And, you know, he looked at me, and cut me off. He said: ‘Bear, we’ve all made mistakes in life. And I’ve made some pretty big mistakes, and let’s just leave it there.'”

Read more: Rolf Harris’ daughter Bindi defended ‘harmless’ paedophile dad: ‘He loves a flirt’

Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight streams on ITVX from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Did you suspect Rolf Harris had a dark side? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.