Comedian Roisin Conaty is joining tonight’s panel on the popular BBC news quiz Have I Got News For You (June 4).

Roisin Conaty is an Irish-English actor and comedian.

Her parents are both from Ireland but met in London and Roisin was born in Camden, North London.

Roisin Conaty on the panel of Have I Got News For You but what is she famous for? (Credit: BBC)

So what is Roisin Conaty famous for?

Roisin Conaty started her comedy career at the age of 24, after graduating with a degree in film from Middlesex University.

Read more: How do I apply for Mastermind and who is the new host?

She won the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Festival in 2010. In that same year, she made her first TV appearance on Russell Howard’s Good News.

She has appeared on many of the UK’s favourite comedy panel shows, including 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, A League of Their Own and Would I Lie To You?

She competed on the Big Fat Quiz of Everything in a team with Rob Beckett in January 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roisin Conaty (@roisinconaty1)

So what else has Roisin Conaty starred in?

Although Roisin may have made a name for herself in comedy, she has also turned her hand to writing and acting.

Read more: How tall is Greg Davies and does he have a partner?

After finding success as a comedian, Roisin appeared in Man Down, written by comedian Greg Davies, as Jo.

After her appearance in Man Down, she wrote and starred in the Channel 4 sitcom Gameface in 2014, and the second series in 2019.

Fans of Ricky Gervais’ Netflix series After Life will recognise Roisin from her role as sex worker Roxy who strikes up an unlikely friendship with widower Tony (Gervais).

So when can I watch Have I Got News For You?

Tonight’s episode of Have I Got News For You airs at 9pm on BBC One. And, after airing on BBC, the show will be available on iPlayer.

It is hosted by Aisling Bea, who recently starred in ITV’s Quiz. Clive Myrie, who is the new host of Mastermind, will also be joining team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton as a guest.

Last year, Have I Got News For You celebrated its 30th year on air.

Tonight’s episode will be the season finale of the programme’s 61st series.

So will you be tuning in to Have I Got News For You? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix