Rod Stewart has hit back at Elvis Costello after the musician blasted his Platinum Jubilee performance.

Rocker Rod sang Sweet Caroline at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4.

His performance confused some fans at the time who questioned why he didn’t sing one of his own songs.

It appears Elvis was just as confused, and he reportedly revealed his feelings to a crowd at the time in Glasgow.

Rod Stewart hits back at Elvis Costello

Elvis is said to have said to the crowd of fans: “I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the [bleep]?

“I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for [bleep]’s sake, Sweet [bleep]ing Caroline? Are you [bleep]ing kidding me?”

He added: “I mean I’ve been in showbusiness 45 years so I do know a thing or two. How is it that nobody suggested Rod sing You Wear It Well?”

Following the reports, Rod took to social media to lash out at Elvis.

In a scathing tweet, the rock legend slammed the fellow singer and lashed out at his appearance.

“Yes, my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise, I thought it better to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry.

“By the way, where’s your hair gone mate????? Sir Rod,” tweeted the star.

Following Rod’s angry response, Elvis took to social media in a bid to defuse the situation.

He tweeted in a follow-up tweet: “Dear Lord Stewart. You know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved You Wear It Well or even Hot Legs.

“As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic. Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet.”

Penny Lancaster on Rod Stewart’s Jubilee performance

Meanwhile, Rod’s wife Penny revealed last week that Rod’s performance almost didn’t happen at all.

She said during an appearance on Loose Women: “It was very very touch and go and he was so nervous leading up to it.

“He was three weeks in Vegas and caught Covid just after the last show, he came home and was past the 10-day period of being contagious but he lost his voice.

“So the sound check on Wednesday he went along and wore a mask but had no voice and he was like how long can I leave it?”

