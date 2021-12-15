This Morning viewers were left baffled by Rochelle Humes’ behaviour on the show today (Wednesday, December 15).

Rochelle ate a mini sausage roll with a knife and fork on this morning’s show, and fans were horrified!

Rochelle stunned fans by eating a sausage roll with a knife and fork on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Rochelle do on This Morning?

The ex-The Saturdays star was co-hosting This Morning today with Vernon Kay. Rochelle and Vernon are fronting the show in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield‘s absence.

On today’s show, Rochelle and Vernon enjoyed some homemade festive sausage rolls.

Read more: This Morning viewers deliver their verdict on Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes as hosts

Irish cook Donal Skehan appeared to show the pair how to make the festive sausage rolls in question.

Explaining why he’d made sausage rolls festive, Donal said: “Sausage rolls are always a winner around this time of the year.”

Rochelle and Vernon described the sausage rolls as being “very tasty” (Credit: ITV)

How did Donal make the sausage rolls?

“Look at them, they’re already loving them,” Donal laughed. The camera then cut to Vernon and Rochelle, who were definitely enjoying their sausage rolls.

Donal then added dried cranberries, sage, rosemary, and parsley to the sausage mixture. He also added honey and mustard to the pastry, as well as sesame seeds.

After Vernon and Rochelle tucked into a few sausage rolls, she said that they tasted “like Christmas”.

The hosts trying out some of the snacks being made is generally normal behaviour on This Morning. However, This Morning viewers took issue with one small detail. Rochelle was eating the sausage rolls with a knife and fork!

Fans took to Twitter to share their horror at Rochelle using a fork to eat her sausage rolls (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say about Rochelle?

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their shock at Rochelle.

“Who eats a sausage roll with a fork?” one confused viewer asked.

“Sausage rolls should be eaten by a hand, not a fork,” another This Morning viewer snapped at Rochelle.

“Wait, you eat a sausage roll with a knife and fork?” another horrified fan of the show asked.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares make-up free selfie in bed with her dog Bailey

“Rochelle, knife and fork with a sausage roll. [Bleep] me!” a fourth baffled viewer tweeted.

“Don’t use a fork Rochelle, you eat them with your hands,” someone else told the singer.

No matter which way she ate the sausage rolls, it seemed that Rochelle enjoyed them. The star told Donal that they were “very tasty” and that he was “very clever” for making them, and Vernon wholeheartedly agreed.

This Morning airs daily at 10am on ITV and ITV Hub

What did you think of Rochelle’s behaviour on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.