Robert Webb has revealed that he won’t return for the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend.

The 49-year-old comedian was paired with Dianne Buswell before being forced to quit the BBC One show due to “ill health”.

Now, Robert has confirmed that he won’t be back on the ballroom floor for one last dance.

Robert Webb won’t return to Strictly Come Dancing this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Robert Webb addresses Strictly return

The actor shared the news with fans on social media yesterday (December 14).

Alongside a photo of a lunchbox featuring himself and Dianne, Robert went on to explain the reason behind his absence.

He wrote: “Hullo! I seem to have switched from public to private mode and one of the effects of this is people will inevitably find their own ways to interpret my ‘silence’.

“It isn’t really silence, of course. It’s just doing other stuff. But I thought I ought to pipe up because I won’t be in the group dance of the Strictly final this Sat.”

Robert continued: “I didn’t want my absence (or my ‘silence’ about it) to be taken as evidence of any kind of bad feeling towards the show. My love for Strictly is a season that is forever summer.

“However, the producers understood that when I had to stop, I had to stop completely. Dianne & Joe came over for lunch a few weeks ago and m’partner gets it.

“If I gave out a few more details about what the show had been doing to me physically & mentally, you wouldn’t be surprised that the offer of one more dance was politely declined.”

The star went on to apologise to Strictly fans.

He concluded: “More generally, I’m sorry that my departure buggered up the format so there are only 3 couples in the final (a lot of angry Rhys fans out there – guys, you do know that if I’d tried to do week 4 but had then dropped dead during the show, it would *still* be a three-couple final, yeah?).

I’m sorry that my departure buggered up the format

“So anyway, the headlines are: sorry about everything, I’m not doing the thing, I’m fine now btw. Do enjoy the final which will obviously be brilliant because they’re all brilliant.”

Dianne showed her support in the comments section of Robert’s post.

“I’m a bit jealous you have that lunch box,” the professional shared.

Robert previously pulled out of the show (Credit: BBC)

Why did Robert quit the show?

The Peep Show star underwent heart surgery two years ago.

As a result, Robert pulled out of the BBC ballroom show after starting to feel symptoms.

At the time, he explained: “I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist.

“It was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show.”

Shortly after quitting, Robert opened up on the hardships of performing on Strictly.

He told The Sun: “It is brutal. It is an absolutely weird show.”

