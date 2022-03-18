Rob Rinder hits back at troll who criticises his appearance during emotional Lorraine interview

Judge Robert Rinder hit back at a troll who criticised his appearance during his emotional Lorraine interview today (Friday, March 18).

Rob was on the show to talk about his trip to the Ukrainian borders, but that didn’t stop some trolls from taking jibes at him.

Rob was on the show to discuss his trip to Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder talks Ukraine on Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly welcomed Rob onto the show today to talk about his recent stint reporting at the Ukrainian borders.

Rob met refugees on the border, as well as the family of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Oksana Platero.

On the show, Rob spoke about how he saw the best of humanity at the borders – despite the ongoing crisis going on in Ukraine.

He said that journalists will come away from the borders with “this overwhelming sense that confronted by horror, humankind will step up now – and especially the British – to do their very best to help.”

He then spoke about tracking down Oksana’s family in Ukraine and what it had highlighted to him.

“What matters most, to each and every one of us, what this crisis also brings home, is hold your family close,” he said.

“Hold your democracy close, and how great we can be at our very best.”

Rob was trolled online, but was quick to respond (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder trolled following emotional Ukraine chat

Despite his commendable stint reporting on the Ukrainian borders, some trolls still took time to poke fun at the 43-year-old.

One troll, however, caught Rob’s attention, and he wasn’t going to let their jibe go unnoticed.

“Rob Rinder, the only person to come back from Ukraine with a [bleeping] sun tan,” one troll tweeted.

They probably weren’t expecting the person they were trolling to respond though!

“Too much foundation Eric!” Rob responded.

“Back to Poland again on Monday…Be joyous & full of love my friend,” he wrote.

Rob blamed his ‘sun-tan’ on ‘too much foundation’ (Credit: ITV)

How did Rob’s followers respond?

Rob’s followers were quick to jump to his defence. Many were keen to show their support for the star.

“What a ridiculous comment,” one follower said of the troll’s tweet.

“Firstly you look fabulous, secondly what you have done is amazing, so inspirational. Thank you for everything you are doing.”

“Ease off the foundation Rob but keep on doing what you’re doing, much respect to you and your crew,” another said.

“Wonderful reply,” a third said. “Robbie you’re a beautiful looking man inside and out.”

“Great reply!!! You’re doing an AMAZING job,” another wrote.

“You have done amazing work. Take care,” a fifth said.