Rishi Sunak was mocked on This Morning today as he spoke to Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters about his race to 10 Downing Street.

Amongst discussing current issues like his plans to tackle the cost of living crisis if he does become PM, the pair couldn’t help but ask the MP about his go-to McDonald’s order.

However, fans wasted no time in calling the hopeful Prime Minister out on his order which “no longer exists”!

Rishi Sunak reveals his go-to McDonalds order

Tory MP Rishi Sunak went on This Morning to talk with Andi and Rochelle earlier today.

During the interview, Andi and Rochelle quizzed Mr Sunak about his McDonald’s order after he posted an image of him paying for his meal on Instagram.

The post showed the potential Prime Minister using the check out machines at McDonald’s, after people mocked him for holding his contactless card the wrong way at a Sainsbury’s petrol station.

He captioned it “Nailed it.”

Talking about the pic, Mr Sunak bragged that he finally worked it out before receiving a round of applause from the audience.

This lead Andi to ask the all important question, “what was your McDonald’s order?”

Andi revealed his own go-to McDonald’s order: “I’m a Big Mac meal, medium chips, medium coke and six nuggets with sweet and sour sauce.”

Mr Sunak then replied: “I was there at about 7:45 am so it was not a burger and nuggets!

“I got breakfast, so I get a bacon roll with ketchup and the pancakes.”

But he added that his order would’ve been different if he was with his daughter.

He said: “My eldest daughter, we get the wrap with the hash brown and everything in it.”

This Morning today

This Morning viewers appeared unimpressed with Mr Sunak’s McDonald’s order after they pointed out that the breakfast wrap no longer existed.

And some fans claimed that they don’t buy into his play at trying to be the “regular guy”.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Rishi Sunak on #ThisMorning talking about enjoying the breakfast wrap at McDonalds… someone tell him and his kids that it was removed from the menu in 2020…”

Another fumed: “Funny Rishi Sunak on @Thismorning talking about the @McDonalds breakfast wrap which no longer exists. Must have been a long time since he went last! But I really miss it too, see if we can get him to bring them back #ThisMorning.”

Someone else tweeted: “So, Rishi Sunak said on This Morning that he and his daughter buy the breakfast wrap at McDonald’s. Trouble is, they were discontinued in 2020. He can’t even be genuine about what he eats for breakfast, trying the play at being a ‘regular guy’.”

A fourth added: “Rishi Sunak does not know what they sell at McDonald’s please this is embarrassing.”

