Rise and Fall on Channel 4 has been slammed by viewers who have ranted that the show features the “worst of reality TV wannabes”.

The new reality TV series takes 16 ordinary Brits, from all walks of life and ages, to compete to win up to £100,000.

But the game of power sees them split into Rulers and Grafters. Grafters have to compete in challenges to build up the prize fund, while Rulers live in a luxury penthouse and make decisions which affect the Grafters living in the basement.

Rulers and Grafters can rise and fall, but in the end, only a Ruler can take home the prize fund.

The new Channel 4 series hasn’t received the best reviews from viewers, though.

Many complained that the contestants on the show were unlikeable, making it unwatchable.

One viewer wrote: “Rise and Fall on Channel 4 is the worst of reality TV wannabes.

“It’s like LinkedIn on steroids – hyper-inflated sense of self, and a total misunderstanding of class.”

I hate all of the contestants already – not a single likeable person.

A second viewer agreed: “I’d bin half of them by 10pm. They’re so annoying.”

Another person added: “Oh I hate all of the contestants already – not a single likeable person.”

A fourth viewer said: “I liked The Traitors because I thought the contestants were endearing and entertaining. Unfortunately, #riseandfall is just a bunch of [bleeps].

“And not nearly enough of Greg James to make it worth watching.”

GB News commentator Sophie Corcoran under fire as she joins the show

One contestant, Sophie Corcoran, is known for sharing her opinions on GB News, and many viewers complained about her appearance on the show.

Sophie, 21, is known for her often controversial views, and described Margaret Thatcher as the “best example of a leader”.

While Sophie was chosen as one of the Grafters to complete challenges in the basement, her appearance on the show caused a lot of controversy.

One viewer ranted: “That GB News teenage girl can [bleep] off too.”

A second person complained: “How has Sophie Corcoran been allowed onto #riseandfall?

“She spends every waking second spouting toxic, divisive drivel on Twitter. The absolute bottom of the barrel.”

Another viewer called out Sophie’s behaviour, with some claiming she was hiding away unnoticed in the background – which they said is most unlike her.

One said: “Sophie Corcoran is the personification of an online troll.

“Absolute [bleep] online but around anyone in person she doesn’t open her mouth in the slightest.”

