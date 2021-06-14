Rio Ferdinand is one of the most famous faces involved in the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2020 – but how did he meet his wife Kate?

Rio, 42, was known as one of the most elegant defenders around during his playing heyday.

During his career he played for West Ham, Leeds, Manchester United and QPR.

But it’s his love life we’re most interested in!

Rio Ferdinand is a dad-of-four (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How many times has Euro 2020 pundit Rio Ferdinand been married?

Rio has been married twice. He wed the Rebecca Ellison, the mother of his eldest three children, in 2009.

Sadly, Rebecca passed away in 2015 from breast cancer aged just 34.

He married his second wife, TOWIE cast member Kate Wright, in September 2019.

Their first child together, Rio’s fourth, arrived in December 2020.

What are Rio’s children’s names? How old are they?

Rio and Rebecca’s first son, Lorenzo, was born in 2006. He is 14 years old.

Their second son Tate is 12 years old and was born in 2008.

Daughter Tia is ten and was born in 2011.

Rio’s youngest Cree, who he shares with Kate, is just six months old.

So how did Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate first meet?

According to reports, Kate, now 30, and Rio started dating in late 2016.

They reportedly met in Dubai shortly after she split from TOWIE boyfriend Dan Edgar.

She later left the ITV reality show to focus on her personal life.

Kate said at the time: “I’m taking a step back from the public eye. I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE.

“My priority right now is Rio and the family.”

And, in a sweet twist, Rio picked Dubai to pop the question to Kate.

Kate left TOWIE for Rio and their family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate has opened up several times on the challenges and rewards of being a step-mum to three kids. But the social media fan has also paid several caring tributes to their mother on Instagram over the past few years.

Rio, for his part, has praised Kate for “bringing happiness” to his children.

Nonetheless, the family continue to grow with each other… and the kids have even had a say on when Rio and Kate can and can’t have sex!

So what are Rio’s footballing credentials?

As well as his club career, Rio earned 81 caps for England and scored three goals for the international side between 1997 and 2011.

Rio also wore the captain’s armband on several occasions.

So he’s certainly experienced enough to earn his seat at the Beeb alongside Gary Lineker and the other Euro 2020 pundits.

However, his personal life has ensured he has made headlines on both the front and back pages.

