Viewers loved Tamzin Outhwaite's look in Ridley Road
Ridley Road viewers stunned by Tamzin Outhwaite’s 1960s transformation

Rocking that beehive

By Paul Hirons

Ridley Road viewers were stunned by Tamzin Outhwaite’s transformation when she appeared in BBC One’s period drama.

The former EastEnders actress, 50, looked a million miles away from her normal look as she rocked a typically 1960s ‘do.

Agnes O'Casey starred in Ridley Road opposite Tamzin Outhwaite
Vivien escaped to London (Credit: BBC)

What was Ridley Road – starring Tamzin Outhwaite – all about?

Ridley Road – the channel’s new, big Sunday-night drama – told the story of a young Jewish woman in the 1960s infiltrating the rising National Socialist far-right movement.

Based on a novel by Jo Bloom, it was inspired real events and characters.

And one of the fictional characters was Vivien Epstein (played by Agnes O’Casey).

She escaped her Manchester family home and went to London in search of her illicit lover Jack.

However, once she got there, she found a capital in turmoil.

And soon she found herself helping out and going undercover to become part of the anti-fascist rebellion.

Tamzin Outhwaite in Ridley Road
Tamzin looked amazing in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC)

Who did Tamzin play in Ridley Road?

But before she found Jack and offered her own services to the cause, she had to find a job.

Bringing with her a change of clothes and a pair of scissors, she managed to get work in hairdressers.

And there, appearing like a character from 1960s EastEnders was brassy Barbara, played by Tamzin.

With her hair up in a beehive with tight curls, she looked from a million miles away from Mel Owen in Albert Square!

How did viewers react to Tamzin’s transformation?

Twitter users instantly fell in love with Barbara as she not only gave Vivien a job but also some cash to go and zhuzh herself up.

One viewer said: “Didn’t recognise @mouthwaite the hair did it lol #RidleyRoad.”

Another wrote: “Loving Tamzin Outhwaite’s hair too!! #RidleyRoad.”

A third exclaimed: “I love it, I love it Barb!!

“I used nearly a whole can of lacker and you can throw rocks at it and it wouldn’t budge @mouthwaite

“Barbara can you do my hair [heart-for-eyes emoji].”

