Ridley Road on BBC One: What’s it about, how many episodes is it and is it based on a true story?

Ridley Road is the latest slick drama BBC One is offering on Sunday nights, and it takes us back to the swinging Sixties.

Although it doesn’t have Suranne Jones trapped on a submarine, it does follow a young Jewish woman risking her life for a cause she believes in.

So what is Ridley Road on BBC One about, and is it based on a true story?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new drama.

Agnes O’Casey as Vivien Epstein in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

What is Ridley Road on BBC One about?

Ridley Road is a brand new TV drama from BBC One set in 1960s London.

Viewers are introduced to young Jewish hairdresser Vivien, who walks out on her wedding in 1962.

Pretty shocking in those days!

Vivien goes in search of her lost love Jack in London – but is shocked to see him apparently at a rally by a neo-Nazi movement.

However, she soon discovers that he and her estranged uncle are agents for a secret underground movement battling against far-right extremism.

A cause she subsequently joins.

When a confrontation at a Jewish school leaves Jack missing and a student dead, Vivien is persuaded to take up his assignment as an undercover operative.

And the role comes with many risks!

Is it based on a true story?

Ridley Road on BBC One is based on a novel of the same name.

Although it is fictional on the whole, it includes events that did happen in the 60s.

The 62 Group were a real organisation, as were the two fascist groups mentioned in the novel.

Sarah Solemani’s script is adapted from Jo Bloom’s novel, which takes inspiration from real events in post-WWII Britain.

Many of the themes remain relevant to this day.

Tamzin Outhwaite as Barbara in Ridley Road (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes is Ridley Road?

Ridley Road is four episodes.

Each episode is one hour long.

The series starts on Sunday October 03 2021 at 9pm on BBC One, with the last expected to air on Sunday October 24 2021.

Each episode will be available to watch on iPlayer.

Who stars in the cast?

BBC One’s Ridley Road has a pretty impressive cast of well established actors of TV and film.

Bond star Rory Kinnear, for example, is all too chilling as a leading fascist leader.

Former EastEnders stars Tamzin Outhwaite and Tracy-Ann Oberman also appear in leading roles.

Eddie Marsan, who recently appeared in Deceit and The Pact, plays Vivien’s estranged uncle.

However, it’s newcomer Agnes O’Casey as Vivien who truly shines.

Ridley Road is her first ever TV role.

Meanwhile, Tom Varey portrays Vivien’s lost love Jack.

You might recognise him as Will Simpson in Ackley Bridge.

Ridley Road starts on Sunday October 03 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

