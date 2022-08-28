Ridley on ITV: Where is it filmed and where is it set?

ITV’s new drama Ridley features some stunning locations but where is it set – and where was it filmed?

Ridley is a new ITV drama starring Adrian Dunbar (Credit: ITV)

Where is Ridley set?

Ridley introduces Ex Inspector Detective Ridley who comes out of retirement to work as a consultant for the local police force.

The show is set where it films, in rural Lancashire, although series co-creator Jonathan Fisher shares that wasn’t always the plan.

“We were quite lucky really in that it’s an original idea so ultimately we could choose to set it anywhere.

“We liked the idea of the windswept look because that in some way reflects the isolation of Ridley and we felt that Lancashire really gave us that.

“It was one of maybe three places that we looked at really seriously and is that it’s well-serviced by Manchester, which is where we are based.

“We considered a lot of places, but I think we’re all delighted that we landed on Lancashire. People were very welcoming, we had a great time, I think it worked out really well.”

Actress Bronagh Waugh, who plays Ridley’s protégée Carol, shares that she used the local pub to develop her Lancashire accent.

“There was a great pub near where we were staying, it was a bit of an old man’s pub. But that’s the best place to go to meet the locals and tune into the ear.

“So hopefully it worked and has made it authentic.”

Filming for the show took place across Lancashire (Credit: ITV)

Where was Ridley filmed?

Filming took place across Lancashire, with a lot of the rural settings provided by the Rossendale area.

The show spent five months filming last winter, as Jonathan Fisher shares: “It was pretty cold, I would say and the cast will attest.

“It was a challenge that we all really enjoyed as there was a great team spirit.

“It was getting dark at half past 3 every day so you get this autumnal, slightly darker feel to the drama which elevates it and gives it the tone we were looking for.”

Film crews were spotted filming in the Todmorden Wind Farm in the area, across the border in Yorkshire.

The canal in Todmorden was also used for scenes in the show.

The series also reportedly filmed some scenes in the centre of Bolton.

Filming also took place in Watergrove and Hollingworth Lake in Wardle Village, just outside Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Bronagh Waugh and Adrian Dunbar star in the new drama (Credit: ITV)

Ridley filming locations…

Ridley’s co-creator Paul Thomas Anderson also shared that they wanted the show to be set in Northern England.

“I really wanted to set this show in the North West of England because I know the people.

“It sounds cliche but there is a proud Northern grit to this show, the people who live there they’re very private, and they don’t want to let you into their lives.

“They don’t want to show what goes on behind the curtain to anyone – let alone the police.

“So there’s a reserve there’s also a warmth, a heart, a passion from the northwest of England. The landscape fits in with that.”

Ridley starts on Sunday August 28 at 8pm on ITV.

