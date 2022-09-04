Ridley star Bronagh Waugh previously revealed how she is lucky to be alive after suffering a severe allergic reaction that landed her in hospital.

The actress is known for her roles in Hollyoaks, The Fall and most recently in the ITV drama Ridley.

Bronagh, 39, who stars as DI Carol Farman in Ridley, found herself in hospital after going into anaphylactic shock.

Bronagh Waugh stars opposite Adrian Dunbar in Ridley (Credit: ITV)

Ridley star Bronagh Waugh ‘couldn’t breathe’ during allergic reaction

Northern Irish actress Bronagh suffered an allergic reaction back in 2015, after coming into contact with peanuts at her boyfriend’s home.

Her food allergy was so severe it saw her rushed to hospital by paramedics.

After the incident, Bronagh thanked the NHS and staff at Dorset’s Poole Hospital.

She wrote on Twitter: “The staff at the #NHS @Poole_Hospital were just incredible- real heroes…What would we do without them?? #GodBlesstheNHS #SaveOurNHS.

“I’m absolutely fine now thank you all for asking! Just so grateful to all the amazing doctors & nurses and my hero of a boyfriend! #phew.”

I couldn’t breathe and my lips swelled up like sausages — my top lip was touching my nose and my bottom lip was touching my chin.

This incident isn’t the only scary reaction Bronagh has had. In 2011, Bronagh, who also suffers from skin condition eczema, was rushed to hospital after using a skin cream which contained peanut oil.

At the time, she revealed: “I put it all over my face and my skin felt like it was on fire.

“I couldn’t breathe and my lips swelled up like sausages — my top lip was touching my nose and my bottom lip was touching my chin.”

Bronagh first came to TV screens in Hollyoaks (Credit: YouTube)

Ridley star Bronagh’s rise to fame

Bronagh has played a variety of parts but is now firmly on our screens as DI Carol Farman in crime drama Ridley.

She takes up her role opposite Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar as the retired detective Alex Ridley.

Carol is Ridley’s protégée whom he mentored for many years. Carol enlists him as a consultant on a complex murder case, and the two once again form a partnership.

The first episode saw Carol call in Alex’s help after a local farmer was found dead. However, the murder appears to be linked to a missing person’s case that has remained unsolved after 13 years.

Prior to acting in Ridley, Bronagh has always been well known for playing Hollyoaks’ Cheryl Brady. She starred in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks from 2009 to 2013.

After that viewers saw her play the wife of serial killer Paul Spectre, in The Fall.

Sharp viewers will have also seen her recently as she played Kathy Maguire, the mother of James, in the series 2 finale of Derry Girls.

Read more: Ridley viewers deliver verdict on new drama as they make same complaint

Ridley continues on ITV, Sunday September 4 at 8pm.

Did you enjoy watching Ridley? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.