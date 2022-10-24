ITV viewers hit out at Ranvir Singh’s ‘patronising’ behaviour as new game show Riddiculous begins

Riddiculous, a new TV game show on ITV, launched today with Ranvir Singh and Henry Lewis presenting.

However, viewers weren’t impressed with Ranvir’s behaviour on the show, with many accusing her of being “patronising”.

New TV show Riddiculous launches on ITV

This afternoon saw a new game show launch on ITV.

Taking Tenable‘s 3pm slot, Riddiculous aired its first episode earlier today.

The new show, which is hosted by Ranvir and award-winning writer and actor, Henry, sees contestants trying to solve some difficult riddles.

Explaining the premise of the show, the makers said: “The show will see three teams of two go head to head in a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions that will lead the teams to unlock a riddle, set by the show’s very own Riddlemaster and star of The Play That Goes Wrong, Henry Lewis.

“The more questions and riddles they get correct, the more money they’ll bank.”

After three rounds, the final team will go up against the clock as they attempt to solve a series of “unique, fast-paced” riddles.

The contestants will have the opportunity to either double their money or go home with nothing with the final riddle too.

Viewers slam Ranvir Singh

However, plenty of viewers took issue with Ranvir’s behaviour during the show today.

Many accused the 45-year-old GMB star of being “patronising” when speaking to the contestants.

This got under some viewers’ skins very quickly.

“Did nobody screen test Ranvir’s patronising tone before giving her the job, you’re not talking to children!” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh my god I was just thinking she was so patronising!” another said in reply.

“How patronising does Ranvir sound! Can’t see this lasting,” a third wrote.

“I like her usually but not enjoying Ranvir Singh on this. So patronising,” another ranted.

“As a news reporter, I’m surprised Ranvir is this condescending talking to people!” a fifth said.

Viewers divided over new TV show on ITV, Riddiculous

If ITV were hoping for everyone to instantly fall in love with their new show, they will be disappionted.

The reaction to Riddiculous on Twitter has been mixed to say the least.

Some viewers are seriously unimpressed with it.

“Never thought I’d be missing Tenable but there you are,” one viewer tweeted.

Others seemed to be enjoying it, however.

“Well done @ranvir01 brilliantly hosted,” one viewer tweeted.

“Really enjoyed #riddiculous. Good format for a fun quiz show!” another said.

“Really enjoying #riddiculous very fun rounds. Surprised how something like this hasn’t been done before,” a third wrote.

Riddiculous airs on weekdays from 3pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

