Richard Osman has previously spoken out about his strained relationship with his late father David.

The host, who appears on Richard Osman’s House of Games tonight (August 16), was left devastated after his father walked out on him aged nine.

As a result, Richard‘s life seemingly changed forever.

Richard Osman was left devastated after his dad abandoned him as a youngster (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Richard Osman previously say?

Richard, 50, opened up on the impact his father had on him in 2014.

At the time, the Pointless star labelled his father’s absence as “one worst thing that ever happened to me”.

He told The Mirror: “When you’re a kid growing up you’re all right so long as you have a parent who loves and cares for you. It is only when you get older that you realise you really missed that male role model.

He just left and I didn’t see him again for 20 years – that’s hard

“It derails you and it takes a long time to get back on track.”

Richard finally met up with his father 20 years later.

However, their reunion didn’t exactly go to plan.

The TV star appears on Richard Osman’s House of Games tonight (Credit: BBC Two)

The TV producer-turned-TV presenter explained that he didn’t feel a real connection with his dad.

He shared: “It would be lovely to have that father-son relationship, but there isn’t a connection.

“If you haven’t seen your dad for 20 years you expect something and I would have loved it if we could have been best buddies.”

Read more: House Of Games: Richard Osman’s secret health battle and how it’s impacted his career

Richard’s father has since passed away.

But while he didn’t share a relationship with his father, the BBC star is particularly close to his mum’s side of the family.

Last year, Richard told the Big Issue: “The other side of my family fortunately, my mum’s side, are completely the opposite. Loving and open. So I did all right.”

Richard has two children of his own (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Does Richard have children?

Meanwhile, Richard has worked hard to ensure he has a relationship with his own children.

The TV star is a proud dad to daughter Ruby and son Sonny.

He welcomed his two children with his first wife, who he divorced in 2017.

Read more: Brits’ top guilty pleasures revealed – with Nick Knowles, Dion Dublin and Richard Osman in the running

Speaking about being a dad, Richard said: “When my partnership broke up, I did think, ‘Oh God, this is going to be awful.’ I’ve seen my kids nonstop.

“It was quickly worked out it wasn’t going to be the same, which is an extraordinary relief. They know I love them and I tell them nonstop, which bores them rigid. But I never got told that.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.