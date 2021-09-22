Good Morning Britain was pretty lively today (September 22), with Richard Madeley coming to blows with Insulate Britain guest Liam Norton.

And the argument about the M25 blockades got so intense that Norton “did a Piers” and stormed off the set of the breakfast news show.

Viewers, although agreeing in principle with Richard’s views, took issue with how he delivered them.

Some accused him of turning GMB into a “Jeremy Kyle Show skit” as he shouted at the guest and laughed as he stormed off.

What happened with Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain today?

It was a tense show, it has to be said.

Things didn’t start out well when Susanna Reid accused Norton of “patronising” her.

Richard then stepped in to ask Norton what he’d say to the son of the woman who suffered a debilitating stroke while stuck in their blockage for six hours, unable to get to hospital.

And things quickly escalated from there.

“You’re not accepting the responsibility of your actions,” Richard slammed.

“The way you’re putting your argument is fatal, it has fatal consequences,” he added, raising his voice and looking increasingly red in the face.

How did Liam Norton react?

The comment didn’t sit well with Norton, who launched into an angry tirade.

“We’ve been writing letters for 30 years. We’ve been writing petitions for 30 years.

“We’ve been pleading with our government for 30 years and what we’re saying to the government is this: This is our line in the sand.

“We are demanding the government makes a meaningful statement to save the future of this country and if they refuse to do it then they can put us in prison.”

What happened when he stormed off?

Standing up from his chair, he yelled: “I’ve had enough of talking to people in this country about what we’re doing.”

He added: “This is the state of things,” before storming off.

Richard laughed as Norton left and declared: “You’re doing a Piers!”

Of course, Piers Morgan famously left the show after walking off during a row about Meghan Markle with weatherman Alex Beresford.

How did Good Morning Britain viewers react?

Richard came under fire from the majority of GMB viewers, it has to be said.

Some compared his rant to something that you’d have seen on The Jeremy Kyle Show and said they “felt sorry” for the climate change activist.

“Richard Madeley has turned #GMB into a Jeremy Kyle Show skit,” said one.

“Appalling ‘interviewing’ by Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid of the climate change protester,” they added.>

“So true!!” another viewer agreed.

“GMB proving this morning that it’s not a serious news channel – Madeley interviewing the insulate protester was appalling,” said another.

“That wasn’t a serious interview, just a bait biting telly rating load of crap,” they added.

“The irony is that when Jeremy Kyle did a short stint on GMB, he was quite reserved – not at all like his chat show persona,” another commented.

“I think he did quite a good job as a presenter and I’d rather see him on there than Richard Madeley any day.”

Others revealed they felt sorry for Norton, although they don’t agree with the way they’re getting their point across.

“I’m actually starting to feel sorry for this climate change guy. So awkward,” they said.

“Don’t agree with how they are getting their point across at all but he’s not getting a look in here to explain why they are doing it,” they added.

Another chastised Richard for laughing at Norton.

“As for Richard laughing at him… Come on man,” they said.

“Richard Madeley and his derisory laughter… Should be ashamed of himself for the way he conducted himself with this protester,” said another.

“More Monty Python than talk show.”

Good Morning Britain fans declare: Richard Madeley is a ‘hero’

However, others were on Richard’s side.

“Liam Norton is an absolute [bleep],” said one. “An arrogant [bleep] who has no interest in the lives he’s disrupting.”

“The climate change protestor is a clown, every one of them who shut down the motorway are clowns. End of conversation,” said another.

A third added: “Richard Madeley is an absolute HERO for ripping apart this FOOL for causing a woman to have a life changing stroke because she was stuck in traffic due to the protest!”

