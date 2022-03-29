Richard Madeley replaced on GMB tomorrow for special show

Divisive GMB presenter Richard Madeley is set to be replaced on the show tomorrow (Wednesday, March 30).

The 65-year-old is going to be replaced by fan-favourite Martin Lewis for a special episode of Good Morning Britain tomorrow morning.

Richard’s week is over a day early (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley replaced on GMB tomorrow

It was announced earlier today that Richard isn’t going to be on the show today.

Richard usually presents the show alongside Susanna Reid from Monday to Wednesday each week.

However, his week has been cut short this week, with Martin Lewis the money-saving expert replacing him tomorrow. Susanna made the announcement during today’s show.

“With just a few days until the energy price cap goes up by 54 percent – there’s huge concern of course about the impact on energy bills – me and Martin Lewis are going to be doing a GMB special tomorrow morning,” she said.

Susanna then paused, before saying: “I’m wondering whether I should have said Martin Lewis and I.”

As Richard burst into laughter, Susanna continued, saying: “Martin Lewis might have a word with me about that.”

Martin is co-hosting the show tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the GMB news?

Martin shared the clip of the announcement with his 1.4 million followers on Twitter earlier today.

“This clip did make me chuckle for some reason,” he wrote.

Plenty of his followers, and viewers of GMB in general, headed to the comments to discuss the news that he would be hosting tomorrow’s show.

“At least tomorrow it will be worth watching. Today was just a complete and utter waste of my time,” one viewer tweeted.

“In other words it’s The Martin Lewis show!! Again!!” another said.

“Can’t wait for the return of Martin Lewis tomorrow,” a third wrote.

Others weren’t as happy. “Amazing how many with wealth think they are the champion of the poor. Mmm,” one jibed.

Martin Lewis is new fan favourite

Martin hosted the show for two days last week, and it’s safe to say that his stint fronting GMB went down well.

So well, in fact, that viewers were calling for him to take over as co-host full time.

“@GMB please keep Martin Lewis on the show permanently. He so informative and interesting, unlike other male presenters who just like the sound of their own voices,” one viewer tweeted last week.

However, Martin was quick to provide fans of the show with some disappointing news.

“Many kind comments about me doing @GMB more permanently,” he tweeted last week.

“Sadly the workload & hours mean its not compatible with my day job, so I can’t do more. Shame, as I enjoy the challenge.”

“Yet being the Money Saving Expert is m’calling & where I think I’ve most impact. I can’t risk that,” he concluded.

