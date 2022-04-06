Richard Madeley shut down on Good Morning Britain as he’s accused of ‘demonising’ the NHS

Richard Madeley denied he was “demonising” the NHS during a debate on Good Morning Britain today (Wednesday, April 6).

The 65-year-old came under fire for his words during a debate on reform during today’s show.

Richard was accused of ‘demonising’ the NHS (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain today

During today’s edition of GMB, Richard and his co-host Kate Garraway welcomed Kevin Maguire, Dr. Hilary Jones, and Andrew Pierce onto the show.

They were there to discuss the Lib Dem’s plans to help the NHS recover following the Covid-19 pandemic. It was during this debate that journalist Maguire accused Richard of ‘demonising’ the NHS.

During the discussion, Richard said: “Do you think we have reached the point where this sprawling great web that we call the National Health Service, wonderful though it is, needs root and branch reform?”

“We need to clear all this up in one great big service.” Maguire immediately took issue with Richard’s wording.

“It’s very pejorative to call it a big sprawling web,” he said.

Kevin took issue with Richard’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Richard was quick to justify his words. “Well it is a huge organisation,” he said.

“That’s how people begin to demonise it and run it down,” Kevin countered.

“I’m not demonising it, I’m describing it as what it is,” Richard protested.

“It’s a precious public service. It’s a matter of life and death for many people,” Kevin said. Richard “totally” agreed with him.

“It’s huge and you need managers to run it, I’m not going to say it’s all run well, but you need it,” Kevin continued. “You’ve got to remember the NHS performs miracles for people every day.”

“I just think your language there demonises it,” he added.

“I do think, and I’m putting myself in the firing line here, if somebody like me – anybody – without an agenda, is going to say, is it time we took a root and branch look at how the NHS works and how it is funded, to then say that’s demonising the NHS shuts down discussion,” Richard argued.

Richard came under fire for his interview with Scarlett Moffatt (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

The 65-year-old was in hot water later on in the show too – with viewers this time!

Richard was accused of being “rude” towards Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt during her appearance on today’s show.

Following a chat about her new show, Richard then revealed that Scarlett had her 14th driving theory test today.

“We’ll have to be quick about this, but why do you keep failing?” he asked the 31-year-old. “13 is a heck of a lot of failings.”

A shocked Scarlett replied, saying: “Yes it is, I don’t know. If I knew that I’d probably pass.”

Viewers weren’t happy, with some saying Richard had been “rude” and “condescending”.

“How patronising was Madeley!!” one viewer ranted.

“I can’t stand him ffs. ‘Why do you keep failing?’ WTAF shut up,” another tweeted.

