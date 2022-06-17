Richard Madeley on Loose Women and Judy Finnisgan smiling
TV

Richard Madeley reveals real reason wife Judy Finnigan will never return to TV

Judy won't be back on TV screens anytime soon

By Joshua Haigh

Richard Madeley appeared on Loose Women today (June 17) and revealed why Judy Finnigan will never make a TV comeback.

Richard and Judy were huge stars in the 1990s and 2000s, and become known as one of the UK’s most beloved presenting duos.

However, when The Richard & Judy Show came to an end, Judy decided to step back from the spotlight.

Fans regularly question whether she’ll ever return, but Richard has sadly put an end to those calls.

Richard and Judy smiling together
Richard said that Judy doesn’t want to return to TV (Credit: Splashnews)

Richard Madeley admits: ‘Judy won’t make TV comeback’

The TV host was on Loose Women when panelist Stacey Solomon asked: “And Judy never wants to come back to telly?”

“No not really,” he replied. “She tried this show for a while didn’t she?”

Richard continued: “I always say this about Judy, in my mind, she was probably the best female TV presenter of her generation – amazing. But she never really enjoyed it that much.

“She enjoyed the job, the process. But all the rubbish that comes along with it, being in the papers… she never enjoyed that.

“She doesn’t miss it at all,” he added.

Richard and Judy smiling together
Richard says that Judy never liked working on TV (Credit: Splashnews)

Meanwhile, Richard and Judy’s daughter, Chloe Madeley, is due to give birth soon.

Richard opened up about his excitement, telling viewers: “She was due on the 5th August and they’ve moved it to the 7th August now. She’s in France at the moment, she’s coming up to 34 weeks.

“We’ve got two granddaughters and we’ve got a grandson, but something about our daughter having a little girl, it shouldn’t make any difference but it sort of does,” he added.

Richard will be able to enjoy some time with his soon-to-be granddaughter as he’s taking some time off from GMB.

The 66-year-old told Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy recently that he is taking a lengthy break from the show over the summer.

However, fans needn’t worry, as Richard also indicated he will be back later this year.

