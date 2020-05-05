Viewers rejoice as Richard and Judy make TV return in new Channel 4 show

TV duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan returned to our television screens last night for their new book show.

And Richard even sported a new blond hairdo.

The famous married couple launched their new show Keep Reading and Carry On from their front room on Channel 4 last night (May 4).

Richard and Judy hosted their new show Keep Reading and Carry On from their front room (Credit: Channel 4)

The pair revealed they were "zoom virgins" as the camera panned out to reveal two socially distanced crew members in masks and gloves helping to film the show.

Richard and Judy were joined by celebrity guests including Judge Rinder, Vick Hope and Sandi Toksvig.

"This is our sitting room, welcome," said Richard, introducing the show.

"We've got all the safety protocols in place. It smells like a disinfectant factory, in fact Donald Trump would love it."

"It's cleaner today than the 25 years we've lived here," he joked.

Judy explained that they had chosen books to help take readers away from 'anxiety and upset' during the tough coronavirus pandemic.

Richard and Judy spoke to their guests via Zoom (Credit: Channel 4)

Before introducing their first guests, Richard admitted: "I'm going to be completely honest with you, this is a confession for you, we are Zoom virgins, so be gentle with us."

Viewers were thrilled with Richard and Judy's TV return for the five part series discussing the best books to read in lockdown.

Fans shared their thoughts

One viewer said: "Grew up watching Richard and Judy when they used to present This Morning, it was a good show back then compared to now.

"It’s like being reunited with an old friend watching them. Good to see both of them back on TV.

"Long may it continue. Welcome back."

Another tweeted: "I have just watched the first episode of Richard and Judy’s Keep Reading and Carry On and I loved it!

"They both have such lovely chemistry and I’ve missed seeing them on TV together.

"Such a heart warming programme - just what we need during lockdown."

A third said: "Who else loves #richardandjudy? Just what we need right now."

Richard and Judy hosted This Morning for more than ten years before then hosting a Book Club on their Channel 4 show, which ran for seven years until 2008.

Richard went on the regularly appear on Good Morning Britain while Judy had a stint on Loose Women until 2015.

