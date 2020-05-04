Rich House, Poor House: Viewers slam mum for using rich family's money to buy herself huge TV

Channel 5 viewers have slammed a mum on Rich House Poor House for using someone else's money to buy herself a huge new TV.
Last night's (Sunday, May 3) episode featured Nadine, a single mum living in a flat in Portsmouth with four-year-old son Morgan.
Viewers learned that Nadine was unfortunately in thousands of pounds of debt and struggling to make ends meet with a disposable income of just £80 per week.
What happened on the show?
Nadine, who was unable to work full-time, dreamed of owning her own salon business.
But she confessed that she really struggled to effectively budget her money - and admitted that her expensive tastes didn't help the matter.
"I'm not very good at budgeting, I'll admit that," Nadine said. "I've got a Champagne taste on a lemonade budget!"
As part of the documentary series, her life was temporarily transformed when she found herself living with the rich family's budget - £1,800 per week.
But viewers at home were annoyed to see Nadine using the rich family's money to splash on on luxuries.
'Champagne' tastes
In one scene, Nadine dined on a lobster dinner with her best pal, Alex, that included a £175 bottle of Champagne.
"I want to go for the champagne but then I feel bad," she said uncertainly. "Feel like I'm living too much of a high life... but that's what this is about though, isn't it?"
Later the pair were shown going on a spending spree that ended in Nadine buying herself a massive TV for her flat.
Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "She is definitely taking the [bleep] using that money buying a huge TV to take home. Supposed to just be experiencing living a week on that budget, not buying herself stuff!"
Another tweeted: "Anyone else cringe when she bought that massive TV? #RichHousePoorHouse."
I just couldn't and wouldn't spend someone else's money like that.
A third wrote: "Omg what's wrong with this girl #richhousepoorhouse... you get on the show just to buy a BIG TV? How this is helping you with a business?"
Someone else said: "Used to like watching Rich House Poor House but these lot ain't poor at all. The girl went [and] spent all their money on bits for her flat, including a massive TV. I mean, come on. Then spent over £100 on Champagne. she actually has a nice flat, but not paid her bills #richhousepoorhouse."
"Is it just me that would be mortified spending that money on things like a big TV?" asked a fifth. "And trust me, I'm not privileged enough to make that much money! I just think it could be better spent, if I were in that position #RichHousePoorHouse."
Not in touch with the real world?
"#RichHousePoorHouse gets the rich budget... then buys flat screen TV and eats lobster and champagne," pointed out a sixth. "Definitely not in touch with the real world."
"I just couldn't and wouldn't spend someone else's money like that," insisted another. "The TV? Seriously? I couldn't do that. #richhousepoorhouse."
Some defended her though with one reacting to that last tweet: "You'd take something home you could sell."
Another put: "I don't judge Nadine for buying the TV. They're probably not allowed to take cash home and she could sell it to pay debts?"
Someone else said: "I seem to be alone in not judging her harshly for buying a large TV."
Of course you would, you'd take something home you could sell.
