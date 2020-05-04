Rich House, Poor House: Viewers slam mum for using rich family's money to buy herself huge TV

Channel 5 viewers have slammed a mum on Rich House Poor House for using someone else's money to buy herself a huge new TV.

Last night's (Sunday, May 3) episode featured Nadine, a single mum living in a flat in Portsmouth with four-year-old son Morgan.

Viewers learned that Nadine was unfortunately in thousands of pounds of debt and struggling to make ends meet with a disposable income of just £80 per week.

What happened on the show?

Nadine is a single mum with just £80 a week for disposable income (Credit: Channel 5)

Read more: Rich House, Poor House: Viewers puzzled as 'poor' family spends on hair-dye, make-up and lip filler

Nadine, who was unable to work full-time, dreamed of owning her own salon business.

But she confessed that she really struggled to effectively budget her money - and admitted that her expensive tastes didn't help the matter.

"I'm not very good at budgeting, I'll admit that," Nadine said. "I've got a Champagne taste on a lemonade budget!"

She admitted she has "Champagne taste"(Credit: Channel 5)

As part of the documentary series, her life was temporarily transformed when she found herself living with the rich family's budget - £1,800 per week.

But viewers at home were annoyed to see Nadine using the rich family's money to splash on on luxuries.

'Champagne' tastes

In one scene, Nadine dined on a lobster dinner with her best pal, Alex, that included a £175 bottle of Champagne.

"I want to go for the champagne but then I feel bad," she said uncertainly. "Feel like I'm living too much of a high life... but that's what this is about though, isn't it?"

Later the pair were shown going on a spending spree that ended in Nadine buying herself a massive TV for her flat.

Viewers slammed her for splashing out on a big TV with the other family's budget (Credit: Channel 5)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "She is definitely taking the [bleep] using that money buying a huge TV to take home. Supposed to just be experiencing living a week on that budget, not buying herself stuff!"

Another tweeted: "Anyone else cringe when she bought that massive TV? #RichHousePoorHouse."

I just couldn't and wouldn't spend someone else's money like that.

A third wrote: "Omg what's wrong with this girl #richhousepoorhouse... you get on the show just to buy a BIG TV? How this is helping you with a business?"

Someone else said: "Used to like watching Rich House Poor House but these lot ain't poor at all. The girl went [and] spent all their money on bits for her flat, including a massive TV. I mean, come on. Then spent over £100 on Champagne. she actually has a nice flat, but not paid her bills #richhousepoorhouse."

Anyone else cringe when she bought that massive tv #RichHousePoorHouse pic.twitter.com/3xFx7kNdXE — tasha (@tashalou89) May 3, 2020

Omg what’s wrong with is girl #richhousepoorhouse 1) trained hairdresser- cut people’s hair in your home 2)Over spending STOP it 3) You get on the show just to buy a BIG TV 🤔How this is help you with a business. You got have stuff to start a home business😱 — Lets Talk (@StraighttalkMum) May 3, 2020

used to like watching rich house poor house but these lot ain't poor at all. The girl went spent all their money on bits for her flat including massive tv I mean come on then spent over 100 on bottle champagne. she actually has nice flat but not paid her Bills #richhousepoorhouse — huda_aestheticsx (@Huda84) May 3, 2020

"Is it just me that would be mortified spending that money on things like a big TV?" asked a fifth. "And trust me, I'm not privileged enough to make that much money! I just think it could be better spent, if I were in that position #RichHousePoorHouse."

Not in touch with the real world?

"#RichHousePoorHouse gets the rich budget... then buys flat screen TV and eats lobster and champagne," pointed out a sixth. "Definitely not in touch with the real world."

"I just couldn't and wouldn't spend someone else's money like that," insisted another. "The TV? Seriously? I couldn't do that. #richhousepoorhouse."

Is it just me that would be mortified spending that money on things like a big TV? And trust me I'm not privileged enough to make that much money! I just think it could be better spent, if I were in that position #RichHousePoorHouse — Carly Kareema Hussein (@CarlyKHussein) May 3, 2020

#RichHousePoorHouse gets the rich budget....then buys flat screen TV and eats lobster and champagne... definitely not in touch with the real world. No wonder she's got into debt. The rich woman is a great role model and realist, that's why she's rich now. — Coronavirus survivor (@peterpiper900) May 3, 2020

I just couldn't and wouldn't spend someone else's money like that. The tv? Seriously? I couldn't do that. #richhousepoorhouse — wicked dog (@animalmad08) May 3, 2020

Read more: Our Queen at War: ITV viewers 'proud to be British' after seeing Her Majesty's 'incredible dedication'

Some defended her though with one reacting to that last tweet: "You'd take something home you could sell."

Another put: "I don't judge Nadine for buying the TV. They're probably not allowed to take cash home and she could sell it to pay debts?"

Someone else said: "I seem to be alone in not judging her harshly for buying a large TV."

Of course you would, you'd take something home you could sell. — Lynn Davies (@Hellofromhut) May 3, 2020

#RichHousePoorHouse ... I’d love to know how Nadine got on with the clients? Katie is a lovely woman, wish they’d show what the name of her company is. And I don’t judge Nadine for buying the TV. They’re prob not allowed to take cash home & she could sell it to pay debts? — Rachel Greenough (@RachGreenough) May 3, 2020

I enjoyed this episode.

Katie and Paul seem like lovely, genuine people, who generously helped Nadine learn a new skill, and now she has 10 clients and can improve her life. Excellent.#RichHousePoorHouse

I seem to be alone, in not judging her harshly for buying a large TV. 😂 — Laura (@LauraLoquacious) May 3, 2020

ED! contacted Channel 5 for comment.

What did you think of last night's Rich House Poor House? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.