Rich House, Poor House viewers have admitted their shock as a multimillionaire “redecorated” a single mum’s home on the Channel 5 house swap programme.

Single mum, Ocean, from Essex, who lives on £60 a week, swapped homes with multimillionaire couple Barrie and Scott, who came under fire for redecorating her home when they stayed in it.

Scott and Barrie re-painted Ocean’s home (Credit: Channel 5)

Multimillionaires Barrie and Scott made ‘home improvements’

Single mum Ocean experienced life living off £5,000 a week in a mansion on Rich House, Poor House as multimillionaires Barrie and Scott moved into her home for the week. However, viewers were shocked when Barrie and Scott decided to redecorate Ocean’s home on Day five.

Ocean’s bedroom was painted with bright blue, but Scott and Barrie made some changes. In a clip which showed Scott painting Ocean’s room, he said: “So, the blue is gone. I feel really happy about that. I’m doing a brilliant white everywhere, doing the ceilings and doing a little grey on the fixtures. Then, I’m going to do some wallpapering for her as well.” He later added: “I’m praying she likes it. Because if she doesn’t like it, there’s going to be a kerfuffle.”

The couple also bought Ocean a luxury new bed and changed the furniture in her bedroom as Scott admitted he “hopes she likes it”. But many viewers complained that they wouldn’t be very pleased with Barrie and Scott’s behaviour.

Ocean was shocked when she saw the changes in her bedroom (Credit: Channel 5)

Rich House, Poor House: Viewers fume as single mum’s house redecorated

While Barrie and Scott did invest in Ocean’s business and offered her and her daughter a holiday to Florida, many Channel 5 viewers couldn’t get past their behaviour in Ocean’s home. One viewer wrote: “You’re meant to live in the house not bloody transform it.” A second person added: “I think it’s great they’re helping her out. But imagine getting home and someone’s just chucked out your furniture and painted your room. Odd.”

Does she want them to paint her house? Perhaps she likes the blue?!

A third viewer complained: “Does she want them to paint her house? Perhaps she likes the blue?!” A fourth viewer also agreed: “He seems like a stuck-up and toffee-nosed [bleep]!” Another person added: “Ocean should’ve painted Barrie’s bedroom blue…”

Happily there was no “kerfuffle”. Ocean was excited to see the decoration changes and was happy with her new bed… unlike the show’s viewers!

Rich House, Poor House continues on Sunday, May 28 at 9pm on Channel 5. Episodes are available on MY5 after airing.

