REVIEW: The Big Breakfast Reboot has woken up a sleepy TV landscape

Christian Guiltenane is chomping on his sausage to see The Big Breakfast brought back for good after the reboot…

“For many years, morning TV has been like a veggie brekkie – bland, tasteless and utterly forgettable.

“Until of course some bright spark chucked that chewy bit of gristle – otherwise known as Piers Morgan – into the mix and then once again morning TV was a must-watch.

“Until he exited the airwaves because of Mardy Meghan and her Fresh Prince of Ginger Hair!

The Big Breakfast has returned! (Credit: Channel 4)

The Big Breakfast Reboot

“But nothing has ever really compared with the mighty Big Breakfast, that insane and chaotic rainbow coloured juggernaut from the 90s that launched the careers of legends Chris Evans, Johnny Vaughan, Denise van Outen and Gaby Roslin.

“Now, after a 19-year break, the show has burst back onto our screens for one day only – as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front day – to brighten up our glum mornings.

“And thank goodness for that! Its return is long overdue.

Mo Gilligan co-hosted the one-off revival (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“In fact, today’s sensational one off was such a triumph, we want it back for good, with the new line-up firmly in place.

“Mo Gilligan – the new Chris Evans – is a fabulous ball of energy who’s barrage of quips had me in hysterics.

“Meanwhile, Blackburn-born AJ Odudu – the new Denise van Outen is – let me state it right here right now – a SUPERSTAR OF THE FUTURE.

“She’s not only gorgeous, she’s an absolute hoot who I could listen to drawl on and on for hours.

“Also part of the new line up is the incredible Judi Love, who was absolutely riotous during her chat with music legend Nile Rodgers.

AJ Odudu also co-hosted The Big Breakfast (Credit: Channel 4)

The Big Breakfast review

“When the Good Times scribe admitted that he loved Naked Attraction because he’d never seen anything like it before, Judi’s iconic response to camera was, ‘When I see some of them naked, I think the same thing – I’ve never seen anything like that!’.

“I simply doubled up in laughter.

“Taking on the Keith Chegwin role of roving reporter, we have pint-sized cutie Melvin Odoom.

“He was a joy to watch as he worked up the public dressed in all sorts of shenanigans.

“Now it might sound like The Big Breakfast isn’t like it used to be. But no. The producers have been canny and made sure our glossy new presenters are set in very familiar surroundings.

It feels like the 90s all over again! (Credit: Channel 4)

It needs to come back!

“The show once again takes place at the old cottage at Old Ford Lock – albeit with a fresh lick of paint.

“The theme tune is the same jaunty one that woke us up as kids, the bright colourful on-screen graphics are the same, while the crew are as loud and as present as ever.

“But best of all, original newsreader Phil Gayle is back on the box reading the latest news. Welcome back, Phil!

“But there’s more nostalgic delights.

“Sprinkled throughout the show we have the usual mix of madcap games like Who’s In The Loo and One Lump Or Two,

“And viewers were also treated once again to meeting the family of the week.

“It feels like the 90s all over again”

“Oh, the memories. It feels like the 90s all over again, the fun years, where anything went.

“Although for now this is a one-off episode, it is clear that TV is screaming out for a show like The Big Breakfast.

“TV shows have become so boringly slick and contrived over the years that watching many of them is never exciting.

“But this brilliantly timed reboot has proved that with the right mix of funny, charismatic and enthusiastic presenters, a dollop of madness and unpredictability and creative, unshackled bright ideas has made not just morning TV feel exciting again.

“It makes TV as a whole worth watching.

“Come on Channel 4 – bring back our Big Brekkie again full time and have Mo, AJ, Judi and Melvin wake us up EVERY damn morning!”

