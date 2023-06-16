OPINION: The critics are wrong, The Idol is NOT boring, but I feel dirty after watching

The Idol is one of THE most hyped Sky Atlantic dramas of the past few years, but is it really as good as they want us to think it is? Here’s our review of The Idol!

Like me, you’ve probably not been able to escape the advertising for the new series. Which probably means you’ve already become very well acquainted with Lily-Rose Depp’s body.

The trailer and posters promise glamour, sex, and “provocative” storylines. Of course, the main draw is Lily-Rose Depp. She plays the lead character Jocelyn, a singer who clearly takes her inspiration from Britney Spears.

Jocelyn is recovering from a nervous breakdown, which derailed her last tour. Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, plays her love interest Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past.

They are the main draw, as well as the fantastic Hank Azaria and Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy – but are they enough?

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in The Idol (Credit: Sky)

The Idol review: It’s NOT boring, but I feel dirty after watching

Forbes called The Idol premiere “shockingly boring”, while The Huffington Post, Radio Times, and Collider all agreed. But I think I must have been watching a different show.

The Idol is definitely NOT boring. The love scenes between Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn, and Tedros, played by The Weeknd are pure sex. And Lily-Rose Depp is mesmerising in the lead role.

I mean that’s obviously why they cast her. She is beautiful, model-skinny, and clearly unafraid of nudity. She also has the vulnerability needed for the role.

You’d be a hard-assed bitch not to have felt sympathy during the opening titles of episode one, when Jocelyn wiped away tears during a photo shoot. Surrounded by superficial people who were supposed to be looking out for her, only us viewers saw the tears.

Frankly, her management team are all vile, and only after her money and fame. Hmmm, sound familiar?

The cast are, on the whole, brilliant, and I love the relationship between Jocelyn and her assistant Leia. The fact that Leia is her best friend exposes the fact that Jocelyn can’t really trust anyone. She’s only really her true self when she’s flopping on the sofa watching a film with her assistant.

There’s is much to love about this series. But, there’s also so much wrong with it, and that makes it a difficult watch.

The Idol doesn’t know what it is

The Idol is a very tough watch. Is it supposed to be a comedy or a drama, a satire or soft porn? I couldn’t tell you. If it’s a critique on the vacuous and dangerous world of the celebrity machine, then I Hate Suzie did it so much better.

If it’s a dramedy, it’s missing the sharp dialogue of Succession and The White Lotus. I cringed at so-called ‘jokes’ about “mental health being sexy”, and liking “rapey men”. Just, no.

The Idol is the brainchild of Grammy-award winning artist, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) – who cast himself in the lead role obvs – creative producer, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, who created Euphoria.

You’ll notice these are all men. And that’s where I get the serious ick. This is a drama (or whatever it is) about a woman for men written by men. Misogyny, much? Jocelyn is being exploited (because that what it boils down to), and she’s virtually naked throughout.

This girl sleeps in a thong, and records music videos in a stamp-sized bikini top that barely covers her nipples. Never mind, though, we’ve already seen her nipples plenty during the aforementioned photo shoot…

I just felt so uncomfortable watching this. In 2023, it’s hard to believe there are still TV series being made where a woman spends the whole time virtually nude, while all the men are fully dressed. It feels sordid and sleazy, and I’m failing to see the message. Carry On… Being Exploitative?

The Idol review: Jocelyn spends most of her time semi-naked, but why? (Credit: Sky)

The Idol review: Is Jocelyn a victim?

In a moment of raw truthfulness, Jocelyn says: “People are waiting for me to fail. I don’t want to make a fool or myself or make fun of me. […] When you’re famous, everyone lies to you.”

All true, I’m sure. The constant fear of someone in the spotlight afraid of slipping up is palpable, but it’s hard to have sympathy when you’re watching from home on your DFS sofa.

Jocelyn is a performing seal in a circus of fools and she knows it. It’s supposed to be tongue in cheek, but it feels nasty as we all know we are complicit.

Jocelyn is being used by her shallow entourage who only care about making money. But she’s not stupid either. She knows exactly what she’s doing – see her interview with the Vogue journalist for proof. She’s trying to be happy, but is desperately sad.

We’re in on the joke, but we are the joke. We are the public who she is making music for. Yes, I know Jocelyn isn’t real, but it’s too close to real life to be funny. Caroline Flack, Britney Spears, Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston – do I need to go on?

Of course, the elephant in the room throughout the series is Lily-Rose Depp’s very famous dad, and his own battles with celebrity. Johnny Depp’s latest sagas are straight out of the script of The Idol.

Honestly, I’d like a chat with the show’s original director, Amy Seimetz. She left the series amid reports several episodes were scrapped. Now there’s a story we’d want to hear more about…

The Idol airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW from 5 June, 2023.

