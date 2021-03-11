Return to Dunblane with Lorraine Kelly sees the TV presenter travel back to the small Scottish town, to mark the 25 year anniversary of the devastating tragedy that killed 16 children and their teacher.

The one-off documentary airs on Thursday March 11 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Return to Dunblane with Lorraine Kelly marks 25 years since the tragedy (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘may never repair relationship with royals’ says Lorraine Kelly

What happened in Dunblane?

Sixteen schoolchildren – all aged five or six – were shot dead when a lone gunman opened fire on their class.

Their teacher Gwen Mayor also died during the tragedy at Dunblane Primary School 25 years ago.

Thomas Hamilton, 43, carried out the deadliest mass shooting in British history.

He killed 17 people before killing himself with one of his four legally-held handguns.

Tennis player Andy Murray and his brother Jamie were in the school during the infamous massacre.

They knew Hamilton and sometimes even shared a car with him.

Lorraine Kelly and Dunblane

Lorraine Kelly reported on the massacre for GMTV.

She remembers a police officer reading the names of the dead to a silent room full of stunned reporters.

She recalls: “I wondered ‘when is this going to stop?’ It seemed to go on and on and on.”

In a recent commentary in The Sun, Lorraine says: “When the news sank in that 16 children, aged five and six, and their teacher had been murdered and 15 more little ones were in hospital with appalling injuries, I headed up to Scotland with ice in my stomach.

“My own daughter was just a toddler, and like every parent in the country I was shocked to the core.

“We all hugged our children very tight that night and in the days and weeks to come.”

She admits she “just about managed to hold it together” while reporting the news alongside colleague Eamonn Holmes.

Archive footage of Lorraine Kelly and Eamonn Holmes in Dunblane (Credit: ITV1)

Return to Dunblane with Lorraine Kelly on ITV1

This new one-off documentary presented by Lorraine Kelly marks the 25th anniversary of the Dunblane Primary School tragedy.

The TV presenter returns to the small Scottish town 25 years after first reporting on the crime and forging bonds with the residents.

She meets the parents of the murdered children, and remembers their Snowdrop campaign, which resulted in a total ban on handguns in Britain.

Her film also looks at the spirit of the town, which showed remarkable resilience and mutual support in the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in British history.

She meets people who were never cowed by the tragedy.

Rather they were compelled to push to change laws on gun ownership, to make sure it never happens again.

The presenter also explores how the residents of Dunblane have helped families of victims in American school shootings, such as Sandy Hook, providing support and inspiration in their quest to change US gun laws.

Return to Dunblane with Lorraine Kelly airs on ITV1 at 9pm on Thursday March 11 2021.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.