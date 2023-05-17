Rebekah Vardy disgustingly trolled as she opens up on sexual abuse in harrowing Channel 4 documentary

Rebekah Vardy opened up in a new documentary about the sexual abuse she suffered when she was younger.

However, the 41-year-old has since been disgustingly trolled by Twitter users since making her claims public.

Rebekah’s documentary aired last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Rebekah Vardy opens up about sexual abuse in new documentary

Last night saw Rebekah’s documentary air. Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me aired on Channel 4. The documentary looks at Rebekah’s upbringing as a Jehovah’s Witness. It also saw the 41-year-old model open up about the sexual abuse she suffered during her childhood.

“I was brought up in a strict and controlling religious organisation. What happened to me during my childhood still affects me every single day,” Rebekah said in the documentary.

“I told numerous members of my family, Jehovah’s Witness community, and they called a meeting, I think I was about 15, it was suggested that I had misinterpreted the abuse for a form of affection,” she then claimed.

The model opened up in her documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

Rebekah Vardy talks sexual abuse in new documentary

Rebekah then continued, claiming: “I told numerous members of my family, Jehovah’s Witness community, and they called a meeting – I think I was about 15 – it was put to me that I had misinterpreted the abuse for a form of affection.

“I knew that I hadn’t, I was well aware of what was right and what was wrong, and it was explained that I could bring shame on my family, and I was basically manipulated into believing it wasn’t the best thing to do to take it any further and take it to the police,” she then alleged.

“It’s hard to see how I survived that,” she then went on to say.

Rebekah has been trolled (Credit: Channel 4)

Rebekah trolled after opening up

In the aftermath of the documentary, Rebekah has been disgustingly trolled on Twitter. Viewers took to the social media site to hit out at the former I’m A Celebrity star, with some accusing her of attention-seeking by opening up.

“Things gone quiet on the attention front?” one viewer tweeted. “Why do we keep giving nobody’s exposure?” another wrote.

“Vardy attention seeking again, just leave hubby to play footie and hide away you’ve cost him enough,” a third vicious troll said. “She got a book coming out?” another asked. “Anything for a bit of publicity from this one. Thing is, she’s a proven liar so does anyone believe her?” another wrote.

However, other viewers were quick to show their support. “I hope the documentary brings Rebekah some solace in her life-long journey of healing,” one viewer tweeted.

“So so brave of Rebekah Vardy, nothing but compassion and respect for her sharing such difficult experiences,” another said. “Rebekah Vardy is incredibly brave to come forward and tell her story,” a third then wrote. “Good for you for speaking out. There is never a wrong or right time to tell the truth, no matter what,” another then said.

“#RebekahVardy thank you so much for speaking out and using your voice, to help others. Rebekah, you are such a brave young woman,” a fifth said.

Read more: Rebekah Vardy makes cryptic ‘karma’ confession as she declares: ‘I know a lot of stuff’

Rebekah Vardy: Jehovah’s Witnesses and Me is available to watch now on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.