Rebekah Vardy: Who is the Dancing on Ice star and who is her husband?

Rebekah Vardy is the latest celebrity to join the Dancing on Ice line-up.

The beauty confirmed her place live on Good Morning Britain today (29th September).

She is famous for marrying a footballer and falling out with Coleen Rooney in the famous ‘Wagatha Christie’ drama.

But who is she really?

Who is Rebekah Vardy?

Rebekah is the controversial wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy.

She was catapulted into the spotlight when her husband’s team won the premier league in 2016.

In 2017, she was paid mega bucks to appear I’m A Celebrity, which led to her joining the Loose Women.

More recently she’s been the talk of the showbiz world, after Coleen Rooney accused her of leaking her private messages to press.

She is one of twelve celebs competing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

Rebekah Vardy is not one to shy away from making headlines (Credit: SplashNews.)

What happened between Rebekah and Coleen Rooney?

In October 2019, the world was gripped when Coleen accused Rebekah of “leaking stories about her”.

Coleen was swiftly nicknamed Wagatha Christie after being praised for the way she worked out that Rebekah – allegedly – was leaking stories.

Becky denied that she was the guilty party and in June 2020, she launched a £1million lawsuit in a bid to clear her name.

Rebekah is seeking substantial damages, claiming the Instagram posts last October resulted in her suffering “severe and extreme hostility and abuse”.

How did she meet Jamie Vardy?

She met Jamie back in 2014 when she was hired by him to organise his 27th birthday bash.

However, romance was the furthest thing from Rebekah’s mind as she didn’t consider him dating material.

“I thought he was an annoying drunk idiot,” she told OK! “I didn’t speak to him much – I struggle with drunk people when I’m sober.”

However, in spite of her lack of interest, there was something about Rebekah that had Jamie hooked and so he pursued her until she finally agreed to go out with him.

But Rebekah made sure she didn’t make it easy for him.

“I was hoping I wouldn’t see him again. He asked me out straight away but I ignored his messages because he was a footballer, my ex had played football and he was a dirt bag so I wasn’t prepared to put myself through that again.”

Eventually Rebekah succumbed to Jamie’s charm and agreed to go on a cinema date with him and the rest is history.

“Beck was living up north so she drove two hours down to Leicester and back again to see me,” Jamie recalled

“I’m glad she did, because things felt right and like they were meant to be. Football is my life, which is why I need someone strong behind me to recognise that. But it was meant to be. Rebekah is everything.”

Jamie says meeting Rebekah changed his life and credits her for helping to calm him down.

Where did Rebekah marry Jamie?

They married in May 2016 at Cheshire’s Peckforton Castle and were joined by One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson on the big day.

Now they live in an eight-bedroom mansion in Lincolnshire with their children Sofia, Finlay, Megan and Taylor.

Jamie has a five-year old daughter called Ella, from a relationship with Emma Daggett.

Coleen and Rebekah friendship went sour when Vardy was accused of leaking stories to the press. (Credit: SplashNews.)

How many times has Rebekah been married?

Before she found marital bliss with Jamie, Rebekah had been up the aisle twice before.

Neither ended happily.

“I know marrying three times makes me sound like Zsa Zsa Gabor,” she told The Sun, “but after a difficult childhood I made some stupid mistakes.”

At 15, an incident led to Becky leaving her family home.

Fearful of having to live on the streets of Oxfordshire, she says she ended up drinking constantly to numb the pain of what she was going through.

She then ended up moving into a B&B where she encountered an abusive landlord.

It was then that she met and married local lad Mark Godden, who she says came to her rescue.

When she was 23, she married Steve Clarke, her boss at a timeshare company, a marriage she has since described as the “biggest mistake of my life”.

Clarke was later sentenced to two years in jail after being convicted for causing death by reckless driving.

While he was in prison, Becky filed for divorce and married footballer Luke Foster with whom she had son Taylor.

Rebekah speaks out about sexual assault

In October 2017, Becky opened up to Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Janet Street-Porter about being assaulted in her “early teens”.

In the heartfelt exchange she revealed that “someone quite close to me but not a member of my family,” had taken advantage of her.

“I had conversations with numerous members of my family about it but they persuaded not to take it any further,” she said.

Rebekah said the abuse was one of the reasons she left home at as a teen.

Is there going to be a film about Jamie’s life?

In 2016, Jamie and Rebekah revealed they were in talks with producers to tell Jamie’s life story.

Louis Tomlinson was rumoured to be playing Jamie and Emilia Clark as Rebekah.

In April 2020, it was reported that actor George MacKay had been offered the role of Vardy.

The film is being written by Eric Johnson and Paul Tamsay and set to be directed by Nima Nourizadeh.

