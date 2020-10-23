After many lukewarm reviews for the Netflix version, fans are now looking for the Rebecca Hitchcock film – instead.

It’s fair to say that the new film version of Daphne du Maurier’ novel – starring Lily James and Armie Hammer – hasn’t exactly received the most glowing of reviews since its release on the streaming site on Wednesday 16 October.

The production has been called a “snoozefest full of atrocious accents and empty characters“, while Armie and Lily (who plays his new, second wife, Mrs de Winter) have been branded “stupidly dull”. Ouch.

You can see why many want to give the 2020 version a miss…

Is the 1940 film any better?

The original film that came out in 1940, starring Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine and directed by Alfred Hitchcock, won far more accolades.

The Rebecca Hitchcock movie won two Oscars – for Best Picture and Best Cinematography.

It frequently appears in top 100 films lists and has a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

How can I watch it?

Well, here’s the difficult part – you can’t. The original film isn’t currently available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu.

Last airing on BBC iPlayer in December 2016, it doesn’t appear to be returning to the small screen at any time soon. It’s also not available to rent or buy on iTunes.

There are a couple of other adaptations you can switch on to – Amazon Prime have a 1962 version starring James Mason, while there’s a BBC miniseries from 1997 featuring Emilia Fox and Charles Dance. Look, you might as well just pick up the original novel.

What happens in the plot of Rebecca?

A wealthy widower, Maxim, meets and marries his new young wife, Mrs de Winter, in Monte Carlo and moves her into his creepy English country house.

But her plans for a leisurely life of luxury are shattered when she encounters the terrifying housekeeper Mrs Danvers.

She then discovers that her husband is keeping secrets from her – and things only get darker from there.

Rebecca is currently available to watch on Netflix and at select cinemas.

