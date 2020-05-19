Rebecca surprised the entire family when she announced her pregnancy in The A Word.

Although she's doing her best to support her daughter, Alison is concerned that she doesn't realises how tough it'll be.

The teenager has already dropped out of university to prepare for motherhood.

And in tonight's episode (May 19), it dawns on Rebecca (Molly Wright) that her baby may have autism like her brother Joe.

Rebecca discusses the possibility of her baby having autism in The A Word (Credit: BBC)

Does Rebecca's baby have autism in The A Word?

During a heart-to-heart with her mother, Rebecca acknowledges that her unborn child may have autism.

Although she loves her brother Joe to the moon and back, she realises such a diagnosis may mean her life will change more than she realises.

When she originally announced her pregnancy, the teen explained she planned to go back to university to finish her degree.

However, with no partner to help her, going back to uni while looking after a young child with autism will prove challenging.

This thought clearly worries Rebecca.

Rebecca adores her brother Joe (Credit: BBC)

Heartbreakingly, she's also ridden with guilt for feeling anxious because she adores Joe.

Viewers will not find out if Rebecca's baby has autism this series.

This is because autism is difficult to detect when a child is that young.

According to the National Autistic Society: "Children can be diagnosed as autistic when they’re quite young, in some cases from the age of two.

"But not everyone is diagnosed early in life.

"It’s quite common for a child to not get their diagnosis until they are older, or even an adult, particularly if they don’t have accompanying learning disabilities."

Maurice has been hugely supportive of his granddaughter (Credit: BBC)

Is autism hereditary?

There is evidence to suggest that some forms of autism are hereditary.

However, scientists and researchers are still unsure which genes could be responsible.

According to the National Autistic Society: "Autism is likely to have multiple genes responsible rather than a single gene.

"The difficulty of establishing gene involvement is compounded by the interaction of genes and by their interaction with environmental factors.

"For these reasons genetic testing to diagnose a pre-disposition to an autistic spectrum disorder is not, at present, possible."

What happens in The A Word tonight?

It's a pretty big episode for Lee's character Paul.

Since his split from wife Alison (Morven Christie), he appears to have been coping okay.

However, tonight he learns that she is moving on with new love interest Ben (David Gyasi).

The thought of his son Joe having a new father figure in his life isn't something that sits well with Paul.

However, love may also be on the horizon for him too.

Is Paul ready to see Alison move on? (Credit: BBC)

When he takes Joe on a camping trip organised by Bill's mum Sarah (Gemma Paige North), sparks fly.

But is Paul missing Alison?

Elsewhere, Eddie tells Maurice (Christopher Eccleston) that he's selling the brewery.

Despite receiving a seven-figure offer for the business, Maurice is furious with his son for even considering it.

Will Eddie accept make a deal or cave in to his father?

And if he takes the multimillion pound deal, does this mean he's leaving the Lakes to move to London for good?

The A Word series three is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm.

